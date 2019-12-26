OU football: LSU linebacker Patrick Queen calls out Sooners, says 'we're going to dominate them'

ATLANTA— While most of No. 1 LSU's players and coaches have been complimentary of No. 4 Oklahoma ahead of the two team's Saturday game in the College Football Playoff, Tiger linebacker Patrick Queen had some choice words for the Sooner running game.
#LSU linebacker Patrick Queen on #Sooners offense: “OLine not great, running backs not great... We are gonna dominate them (#OU). I am very confident in what we got.” #PeachBowl #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/qMg1hrcgzQ— Brandon Drumm (@BrandonDrumm247) December 26, 2019
"The O-line's not great, the (running backs) aren't great, but they still make it work," Queen said. "Jalen Hurts is a great quarterback and CeeDee Lamb's a great wide receiver. I feel like if we get the ball out of Jalen's hands and try to make other make plays and and I feel like our defense is going to make plays in space.
"I feel like with this game plan we have, we're going to dominate them, and I feel very confident in what we got."
Queen has 69 total tackles on the season, along with 2.5 sacks and one interception. The Tigers rank 23rd nationally in run defense, allowing 119.6 yards per game.
The Sooners will be without running backs Trey Sermon and Rhamondre Stevenson, and redshirt sophomore Kennedy Brooks will likely take the bulk of the carries on Saturday. Brooks has 976 yards and five touchdowns on the season.
The Tigers and Sooners will square off at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
