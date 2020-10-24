You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Linebacker Robert Barnes helped off field against TCU

Robert Barnes

Sophomore safety Robert Barnes returns an interception during an attempted two-point conversion for Texas Tech Nov. 3. The play resulted in a two-point conversion for OU.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma linebacker Robert Barnes was helped off the field in the Sooners' game against TCU with an injury. The redshirt junior was assisted off the field after blocking for a 38-yard OU punt return by freshman receiver Marvin Mims.

Barnes played in four games for the Sooners in 2019, recording five total tackles in the span. The Southlake, Texas native played safety for OU in 2017 and 2018.

Currently, the Sooners are leading the Horned Frogs, 30-7, in the fourth quarter.

