OU football: Linebacker Robert Barnes helped off field against TCU

Oklahoma linebacker Robert Barnes was helped off the field in the Sooners' game against TCU with an injury. The redshirt junior was assisted off the field after blocking for a 38-yard OU punt return by freshman receiver Marvin Mims.
Robert Barnes is down on the field after that TCU punt.— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) October 24, 2020
Barnes played in four games for the Sooners in 2019, recording five total tackles in the span. The Southlake, Texas native played safety for OU in 2017 and 2018.
Currently, the Sooners are leading the Horned Frogs, 30-7, in the fourth quarter.
