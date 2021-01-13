OU football: Linebacker Jon-Michael Terry announces transfer to Tulsa

Redshirt senior linebacker Jon-Michael Terry has committed to Tulsa, he announced via Twitter on Wednesday.
Let’s work! #ReignCane pic.twitter.com/iLvRXxdpjJ— Jon-Michael Terry (@_jonmichael) January 13, 2021
Terry reportedly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Jan. 2 after playing in 10 games and making 23 total tackles, 2.5 for loss and one sack this season. Terry primarily served as the backup to redshirt sophomore Nik Bonitto at RUSH outside linebacker, though he did make two starts in 2020.
In his OU career spanning from 2016-2020, Terry amassed 51 total tackles, 5.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks. He now heads to a program in Tulsa that developed linebacker Zaven Collins into the Bronco Nagurski Trophy winner as the nation's top defensive player in 2020.
Also a Tulsa native, Terry becomes the sixth former Sooner to find a new home via transfer this offseason, following quarterbacks Tanner Mordecai and Chandler Morris, receiver Charleston Rambo, running back T.J. Pledger and H-back Dane Saltarelli.
