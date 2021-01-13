You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Linebacker Jon-Michael Terry announces transfer to Tulsa

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jon-Michael Terry

Sooner outside linebacker Jon-Michael Terry looks for an opening to sack Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger at the 2020 Red River Showdown on Oct. 10 in Dallas.

 Joshua R. Gateley/OU Athletics/Pool photo

Redshirt senior linebacker Jon-Michael Terry has committed to Tulsa, he announced via Twitter on Wednesday.

Terry reportedly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Jan. 2 after playing in 10 games and making 23 total tackles, 2.5 for loss and one sack this season. Terry primarily served as the backup to redshirt sophomore Nik Bonitto at RUSH outside linebacker, though he did make two starts in 2020.

In his OU career spanning from 2016-2020, Terry amassed 51 total tackles, 5.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks. He now heads to a program in Tulsa that developed linebacker Zaven Collins into the Bronco Nagurski Trophy winner as the nation's top defensive player in 2020.

Also a Tulsa native, Terry becomes the sixth former Sooner to find a new home via transfer this offseason, following quarterbacks Tanner Mordecai and Chandler Morris, receiver Charleston Rambo, running back T.J. Pledger and H-back Dane Saltarelli.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore. He's the Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has worked as a reporter covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

Load comments