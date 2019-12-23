OU football: Lincoln Riley talks suspensions, injuries ahead of Peach Bowl

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley took the podium Monday after landing in Atlanta ahead of the Sooners' Peach Bowl matchup against No. LSU.
Here's what Riley had to say:
On players traveling
Riley said that every player traveled to Atlanta Monday, including sophomore defensive end Ronnie Perkins, junior running back Rhamondre Stevenson and freshman wide receiver Trejan Bridges, who were all suspended for the Peach Bowl and won't play, first reported from SoonerScoop.com.
“Everyone did travel and the availability of the three guys you mentioned that were in question will not play.”
On Availability of Delarrin Turner-Yell
SoonerScoop.com reported a few days ago that the sophomore safety broke his collarbone. Riley addressed the situation by confirming he won't play in the Peach Bowl.
“He got hurt in practice. Right now our expectation is that he will not play. We’ll see how the week goes on.”
Won't say why players are suspended
“I don’t want to air guys’ dirty laundry out. You guys know me well enough like that. They get that enough in this world. They won’t be available to play.”
On the significance of Ronnie Perkins absence
“We’re not a one-man show upfront. We haven’t been all year. Ronnie (Perkins) been a good player for us but we got a lot of good players up there. We’ve recruited a lot of good players, developed a lot of players and our production if you look at the front has been pretty even across the board and gotten it from a lot of different players. Several games you go back and look and there’s several games where you have a ton of sacks and a ton of pressures and rarely were they coming from one person. It’s no different than a guy getting hurt — first play of the game. That’s where you’re able to prepare for it a little bit. I’m not going to go into great detail on what our plan is but I’m confident in the guys that we have and the pressure we’ve been able to force this year and hopefully we can do it again.”
On Justin Broiles' season
Broiles is expected to play for Turner-Yell.
"I think Coach Grinch has done an outstanding job of developing those guys. We’ve had a lot of bumps and bruises throughout the year — played a lot of different lineups. As we’ve talked about so much, especially at the beginning of the year it seemed like a hot topic we were playing so many players and that’s when times like this when those things matter and they show up. Justins (Broiles) had a very strong year for us, but we have a lot of players that have as well and we’ll put the best ones out there and we’ve got guys that are experienced and prepared to play well.’
On importance of T.J Pledger
“T.J’s (Pledger) going to get some opportunities. He was a guy we obviously felt like coming into the season — it felt like Rodney Anderson a few years ago when we still had Samaje (Perine) and Joe (Mixon) was kind of like man, these two guys are pretty good but this guy’s practicing so well we gotta find ways to get him involved. You know Rodney ended up getting hurt that year. We kind of felt the same way about T.J coming in. We had some experienced guys that’ve produced in the past and are very good players but T.J was practicing so well that we just said we’re going to have to find ways to keep getting him involved because he’s just getting better and better. He got injured as well and missed the first half of the season but he’s comeback, worked behind the scenes. Lots of confidence in him, I know he’ll be ready.”
On utilization of suspended players in practice
“They’re going to give us great preparations on both sides of the ball. It’s having good players on any part of your football team anywhere could be an advantage. Those guys won’t play as far as Saturday but they can do a lot of things offensively, defensively, giving looks, special teams. They’ve gotta find a way to help this team win and it won’t be on Saturday but they can certainly help us here too.”
On fanbase’s desire for National Championship
“I don’t feel it from a multi-year standpoint, I think this team craves it right now. This program has a long standing history of great expectations and that is, I think you feel that all the time, every year no matter where you’re at here and it’s great thing and I think it pushes us to continue play at the level we have, but as far as expectations for that and feeling it, no. I think it’s just you’re so in the moment with this team, and these coaches, these players because right now that’s what’s going to help you win it. Certainly you want to do it for the program and for all the people that are involved or have been involved, but we’re the only ones who can do it right now.”
