OU football: Lincoln Riley talks positive COVID-19 tests on team, Caleb Kelly injury in Zoom conference

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley started off his Saturday media conference by announcing that after the team returned to practice after some time off, nine Sooners tested positive for COVID-19 in the team's latest round of tests.
Riley paused preseason practice Aug. 8, allowing players to return home before returning Friday. Riley said over 75 percent of the team stayed on campus.
"I'm disappointed by the news," Riley said. "Obviously we had done such a tremendous job really this entire time. Certainly, you know when you give your players some time that there is risk in that."
The Sooners have had two spikes in COVID-19 testing results, both when players were returning to campus for time off. When players returned to campus for the first time since March on July 1 for voluntary workouts, 12 players tested positive. All have recovered.
"One, it's disappointing and two, it's an opportunity for us to continue to learn, and to continue to educate ourselves because the reality is, this isn't the NBA. This is college football. We can try to minimize these risks as much as we possibly want but we're never going to be eliminate them 100 percent. We don't have a bubble.
"This is new. We're confident in our policies, we're confident in what we're doing and we' also understand that there's going to be curveballs."
Riley didn't disclose how many players who left campus tested positive but said the positive tests were "community based." Whether athletes get infected off or on campus, Riley was adamant his staff needs to educate the team on how to stay as safe as possible.
"It'd be pretty easy for me to say right now that I regret (allowing players to return home)," Riley said. "I also feel like if I keep a team pinned up here for a six or seven-week training camp, then I probably would regret that too. And so I think the reality is our players are not going to be in this facility all the time. That is the reality.
"And so for us, it's going to be we as a staff, we as a team have to do a better job of educating and mitigating as much as we possibly can when they're outside of this facility."
Injuries
Riley announced fifth-year senior linebacker Caleb Kelly, redshirt freshman defensive lineman Marcus Hicks, junior defensive back Justin Harrington and redshirt sophomore wide receiver Cason Grant have all suffered lower-body injuries that will force them to miss significant time.
"Those guys will all miss a substantial part of the season," Riley said. "All of those guys will be limited for an extended period."
Kelly suffered a knee injury in the spring of 2019, making him miss all but the last four games of the season. Riley said fear of injuries on top of the uncertainty of there even being a college football season in the first place was one of the main reasons Riley paused practice for a few days.
"I think you get thoughts in player's minds, which I totally agree with and absolutely understand, ‘Why am I out here risking my body if I don't even have a Big 12 schedule out? I don't even know if our conference is going to play football,’" Riley said. "And that was part of the reason why we shut it down here, without a doubt. Not that we were getting a lot of pushback from our players. They’ve been great, but you could just feel that and and I get it."
No updates on Peach Bowl suspensions
Riley said a decision the appeals process on Running back Rhamondre Stevenson, defensive end Ronnie Perkins and wide receiver Trejan Bridges being suspended for a number of games to start the season is still pending.
The three players missed the 2019 Peach Bowl for failing a drug test a few weeks before the game.
"Yeah, no clarification on that," Riley said. "It's being discussed. I think it's been, you know, and you understand why, I put it on the back burner a little bit with trying to figure out how the season’s going to unfold, but it's being discussed.
"That world is changing and has changed in so many different ways and it's really kind of an archaic rule for college football, so I know they're working on it."
College Football Playoff credibility
If the Pac-12 and the Big 10 don't compete this fall while the rest of the Power 5 conferences do, how legitimate is winning the 2020 College Football Playoff?
When asked about those concerns, Riley said it's better to keep things one day at a time instead of looking all the way to December and January.
"I think there's so many scenarios and so much going on that it's kind of I think, for me, at least when I look at it, it's hard for me to even think about a playoff or any of that right now," Riley said. "I think more than anytime it's so important for us to be focused on the day-to-day and because this does change and if you try to think about two or three months from now — I mean, this thing changes it feels like every day. And so it's almost an almost become kind of maddening in a way.
