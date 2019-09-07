You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Lincoln Riley talks Jalen Hurts, turnovers, more in postgame press conference

  Updated
Lincoln Riley

OU head coach Lincoln Riley watches the Sooners warm up before the game against South Dakota Sept. 7.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

No. 4 Oklahoma (2-0) took care of business Saturday night against South Dakota (0-2) with a 70-14 win.

Here's what Lincoln Riley said after the game: 

On quarterback play

"Jalen, I thought, played pretty well, thought he improved on a lot of things from the first week. There’s still a lot to get better at throughout the flow of the game, but he manages and stays composed. Thought he made some really, really nice down-the-field throws ... some big boy throws. I thought Tanner came in and kinda did the same thing, settle in and was very efficient, ran the group very well, then the puppy came in and did a good job too. Spencer did a good job and had a nice drive."

On turnovers

"Number one thing we talked about this week defensively. It was turnovers, turnovers, turnovers. They were challenged in every way possible, and we responded and got ‘em. Once we got the one, it’s infectious. You start turning it over offensively it feels like 'how we are gonna get off a play without turning it over again?', defensively you get one or two and you think 'man, we’re gonna get one every series'. You just feel it. We took some steps towards that tonight."

On the offensive line

"We were okay. We turned them loose a few times. There were a couple of communication errors up there, we played a new lineup tonight. It was okay; not our best. I thought we did some really nice things in the run game. I thought we were better, maybe a little cleaner, in the run game than we were in the first week. The penalties put us in a hole, but I thought we responded well."

On the freshman wide receivers 

"I was excited to see all those guys first chance in front of everybody. Especially, the guys that you recruit, or walk on and fight their way here, and everybody has their own story to get here. If you get to sit in this room, you did something fairly outstanding and have a great opportunity as a result. It's certainly cool to see them all out there, Spencer included."

