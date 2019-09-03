OU football: Lincoln Riley talks Jalen Hurts, Ronnie Perkins — 3 takeaways from weekly press conference (South Dakota)

No. 4 Oklahoma (1-0) started the season off with a win against Houston Sunday and have a quick turn around against South Dakota this Saturday.
Here's three takeaways from Riley's weekly press conference:
Jalen Hurts' running style
Oklahoma senior quarterback Jalen Hurts was more than impressive Sunday night. He totaled for 508 yards and six touchdowns, with 176 of those yards and three of those touchdowns coming on the ground.
Riley talked Tuesday about Hurts' ability to run at his size.
"We talked about that a little the other night. We'll continue to learn. That's the one thing you can't evaluate in practice with these guys. He is built a little bit different than some of the other guys we've had in the past," Riley said. "He's got a body to be able to withstand some (hits), but at the same time we don't want him taking a bunch of unnecessary ones either. That'll be kind of an ongoing conversation with Jalen and I in finding that middle ground where he can still be an effective runner, because he is."
Kenneth Murray, Ronnie Perkins standout
Oklahoma's defense looked different Sunday — in a good way — and a big reason why was because of junior linebacker Kenneth Murray and sophomore defensive end Ronnie Perkins.
Riley said he was thoroughly impressed with Murray's 13 tackle, 2.5 tackles for loss performance.
"He's faster, more confident. And I think some of that should be attributed to that he's played two years of football now, and he's still playing a position that he really didn't play that much coming (to Oklahoma), as far as the 'Mike' linebacker position," Riley said. "But I do also think some of that comes from what we're doing schematically, the way he's being coached. He's in a good place mentally."
Riley also said Perkins stood out the most to him among guys on the defensive side of the ball. Overall, Riley likes the direction his new defense is going.
"There's a lot of good, but there's still a lot that's gotta grow because we expect to play like we did there in the first quarter in and a half," Riley said. "We expect to play like that all the time and we can. We flew around. We tackled extremely well for our first game. We had a couple of missed tackles but not many."
Injury update
Riley also provided injury updates on sophomore running back TJ Pledger, and defensive linemen Kenneth Mann and Dillon Faamatau.
He said Pledger should be back this season after minor hand surgery and that Mann and Faamatau may return this Saturday when the Sooners take on South Dakota at 6 p.m. at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
