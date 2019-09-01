OU football: Lincoln Riley talks Jalen Hurts, defense, special teams

No. 4 Oklahoma (1-0) beat Houston (0-1) 49-31 Sunday night to secure its first victory of the season.
Here's what coach Lincoln Riley said after the game:
On Jalen Hurts:
He played good. Several things he can do better. Thought he handled the moment better, you could tell out there he had been in it certainly. I'm sure he had some nerves, but he did a good job managing that. I thought he made good sound decisions, managed the game well. Other than the fumble, and honestly really I think the second one fumble was probably a combination of him and Rhamondre too. Other than that, I thought he was efficient. It was a good starting point. We're going to have to continue to get better.
On special teams:
I kind of hated that I put Calum (Sutherland) in that spot. I almost called a timeout. I really botched that entire thing offensively. To put a guy -- his first kick be a 50-yarder is pretty stupid on my part. He hit that one great, too. He flushed it, 50-yarders, you live with those. He didn't hit the other one as good. (He) did a great job on the extra points all night. I think he'll be just fine.
Gabe (Brikc) I thought settled in on kickoffs, had some butterflies early. And then really started showing off his leg late there in the game.
On Alex Grinch's 'Speed D':
I wouldn't say (anything) surprised (me) because that's what we look like a lot. I was excited about how sharp we were early in the game. They threw a lot at us, different motions, a lot of different checks and gave us a lot to handle. You look back at their group, I know it's a new coach, but that entire offense is littered with juniors and seniors that are good players. They through a lot at us and we handled it extremely well. We flew around and were pretty sharp for, what I feel like for the majority of the game.
