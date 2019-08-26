OU football: Lincoln Riley talks depth chart, Jalen hurts — 3 takeaways from weekly press conference (Houston)

No. 4 Oklahoma takes on Houston this week to open the 2019 season, which means coach Lincoln Riley had his first conference of the season Monday.
Here are the top takeaways from his press conference:
Depth chart coming soon
In an OU football packet, where the depth chart was supposed to be, Riley and his staff decided to place the eyes emoji there instead. Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen saw this, and in response told the media at his press conference Monday, "I’ve always released a depth chart. ... If they aren’t putting one out, I ain’t putting one out."
Riley didn't directly respond to the comment, but said the move to not include a depth chart Monday morning wasn't "strategic."
"Not strategic," Riley said. "We've still got some position battles going on, certainly some spots where we're going to have multiple guys play... Hopefully we'll give you guys something a little more accurate mid-week."
Jalen Hurts another high-profile Texas QB
Oklahoma transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts is set to make his Sooner debut this Sunday. The former Alabama quarterback has a lot of hype surrounding him, after going 26-2 as a starter for the Crimson Tide and totaling for 71 touchdowns.
Riley and the Sooners have a good history with high-profile Texas native quarterbacks, with Baker Mayfield from Austin, Kyler Murray from Dallas and now Hurts from Houston.
"In the last four years, if you really think about, we've had probably the biggest name come out of the Austin area in a long time, we got the biggest name to come out of the Dallas area in a long time and now we got one of the biggest names to come out of the Houston area in a long time," Riley said.
Defense won't be perfect Sunday
Riley doesn't want the media and Sooner fans to expect anything transcendent from his defense on Sunday. Although Riley is a firm believer his defense is a lot better, he cited his offense in 2015, saying that squad didn't come out the gate perfect and that it wasn't what it is now.
He said there shouldn't be an overreaction from what's to be seen in week one.
"I expect us to play well, but I also know to build this thing the way we want to build it, it's going to be a process," Riley said. "I compare to when we came in in 2015 on the other side of the ball. We weren't very good there in the beginning... When it's year one, it's going to be about consistent improvement."
The Sooners will kickoff against Houston at 6:30 p.m. CT Sunday, Sept. 1 at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. It will be broadcast on ABC.
