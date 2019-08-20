OU football: Lincoln Riley talks decision to name Jalen Hurts starter, Tanner Mordecai backup

Lincoln Riley has his guy.
The third-year head coach named Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts the Sooners' starting quarterback for the 2019 season Monday and said Tuesday that it was a tight battle until the end.
"I just thought (Hurts) was slightly better... and it was slightly," Riley said. "Probably the closest (quarterback battle) since my time at Oklahoma... Honestly all three had days that they were the best quarterback."
Hurts beat out redshirt freshman Tanner Mordecai, who Riley said will be the backup, as well as true freshman Spencer Rattler.
Riley was pleased overall with all three's performance during fall camp and expects the quarterback room to remain competitive throughout the season.
"It was a good battle without a doubt," Riley said. "Tanner Mordecai did a phenomenal job, made a lot of big plays during camp. Spencer Rattler showed early control and playmaking ability that's pretty rare for someone his age. So you certainly get pretty excited about those two and the bright futures they both have for this 2019 team and beyond.
"But Jalen was just a little bit better."
Hurts will have big shoes to fill, following Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, who won the last two Heisman Trophies. But the former Crimson Tide quarterback has experience competing in national championships as well as winning one — something no other player at Oklahoma currently has.
However, Riley said that didn't factor into his decision.
"It had nothing to do with experience. I told myself before it started that wasn't going to matter," Riley said. "(I) just based it purely on performance. I'm not going to sit here and break down, he was just a little bit ahead."
Hurts was 26-2 as a starter during his time at Alabama, totaling for 7,602 yards and 71 touchdowns. After being benched during halftime of the 2018 national title game, he eventually lost the starting job the following season to Tua Tagovailoa.
Now, at Oklahoma, he's become an immediate leader.
"He's been to the top of the mountain," junior linebacker Kenneth Murray said. "We haven't won a national championship since 2000, we're trying to get there. Whatever he says, how we need to do things, those are things we need to listen to and try to take away some of that to be better at."
Hurts will make his debut Sunday, Sept. 1, against Houston at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. While most expected this to be the case when Hurts transferred to Oklahoma, Riley is quick to point out that he'd be confident in whoever the starter is.
"You've got to be ready," Riley said. "I know we have three guys in there that no doubt can go play and play extremely well right now."
