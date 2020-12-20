You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Lincoln Riley still unsure who will take over South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer's former position with Sooners

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Shane Beamer

OU assistant coach Shane Beamer during the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State, Nov. 30, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

In a Sunday press conference with Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley and Florida head coach Dan Mullen, Riley addressed the departure of special teams and H-backs coach Shane Beamer, saying the Big 12 Championship win over Iowa State Saturday was Beamer's last game as a Sooner.

Beamer — who arrived in Columbia, South Carolina, Sunday morning to begin his career as the Gamecocks' next head coach — has served on OU's staff since 2018. Riley said he still hasn't made a decision on who will take over for No. 6 Oklahoma's Cotton Bowl match against No. 7 Florida Dec. 30.

"It was great to have that last great win him and his family," Riley said. "There are a lot of capable people here on the staff, but no, haven't fully made that decision yet."

Beamer, the son of former Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer, was hired on Dec. 5 as South Carolina's 36th ever head coach after coaching special teams, cornerbacks and outside linebackers there from 2007-10. Beamer began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Georgia Tech, before going on to assistant coaching positions at Virginia Tech, Georgia, Tennessee and Mississippi State.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

