OU football: Lincoln Riley stacks Sooners' QB room with commitment from 5-star talent Caleb Williams

To Randy Trivers, five-star quarterback Caleb Williams is unique. He rightfully thinks so.
The Gonzaga College High School head coach has watched Williams start every game for the Eagles for three years ever since taking the lead spot as a freshman in 2017. He's considered the best dual threat quarterback in his class, and has a blog about his daily life that college football fans all over the country have kept up with.
He shares videos of himself training, whether in high school games or at prominent quarterback camps, to his 11,000 followers on Twitter and 26,000 followers on Instagram, and his throws have also appeared on SportsCenter.
On the Fourth of July, Saturday, Williams made the decision to join the Sooners' 2021 class, a decision Sooner fans have waited on for months.
There it (finally) is:Caleb Williams is a Sooner pic.twitter.com/rVd7XTaCZm— Vic Reynolds (@vicareynolds) July 5, 2020
“When I look at different years that I've coached over the course of my career," said Trivers, who's going into his seventh year as Gonzaga's head coach, "and different athletes that I've had, you say, ‘Man, Caleb certainly is a unique athlete.’”
But for an athlete who's made a career of standing out, he has a lot in common with coach Lincoln Riley's quarterbacks room at Oklahoma.
By 2021, Riley will have two five-star dual threat quarterbacks in Williams and Spencer Rattler, who will be a redshirt sophomore by the time Williams arrives to Norman. Each were the top dual-threat quarterbacks of their respective classes nationally.
Williams and Rattler were named the Elite 11 MVP in their high school careers — Rattler as a senior and Williams as a senior (Chandler Morris, an OU 2020 class quarterback recruit, was an Elite 11 finalist in 2019). The last Sooner to be named MVP of the competition before Rattler and Williams was Rhett Bomar, when he was named Co-MVP in 2003. Williams was named the MVP on July 1.
Josh McCuistion has been co-publisher of SoonerScoop for 10 years, and has worked for the site covering recruiting since 2003. He's covered the Elite 11 competition on numerous occasions, and watched all of Williams' footage from the camp.
“What I saw was Williams in a setting that's not really made for a player (with) his game," McCuistion said. "He is such a capable runner and so gifted in that variety that I think (quarterback competitions) are always geared toward the guys that could just sit in the pocket and don't have that ability, even to just extend plays to make things happen outside of the play design.
"But Williams made a lot of throws that anybody in the country would be proud of. He had some gorgeous ones.”
Williams has been compared to many quarterbacks, pro and college, with skills in the run game. But the name that shows up the most from those who watch him play is Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, a Super Bowl champion and seven-time Pro Bowl selection with 3,993 rushing yards on his NFL resume.
His ability to be a problem for defenses both in the air and on the ground has been a focal point for scouts. But Sooner fans shouldn't expect Riley to just hone in on running when Williams can't find a man open downfield. Williams boasts an arm that threw a walk-off, 53-yard touchdown at the end of regulation to win the 2018 Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Championship.
Caleb Williams with the Hail Mary for the game @johndmarshall5 catches it in the inzone @GonzagaTDC wins it after being down 20-0!!! 46-43 victory over @DeMathaFootball @CUintheDMV pic.twitter.com/naeij6wOm9— Tykera Carter (@TyCarter___) November 19, 2018
The Gonzaga Eagles came back from being down 20-0 at the end of the first quarter in the game, and Williams threw two touchdowns in the last 50 seconds of the game, while also converting on third and 33 in crunch time. Gonzaga's 2018 win marked the first time since 2002 the team had won a WCAC Championship.
“There's been a lot of good moments, but to say that there's one bigger than that, and the way that that went down, I think you'd be kidding yourself," Trivers said. “That (game) is so unique, that you'd have to just say that that one minute, that 57 seconds of football right there, sort of epitomizes what he's capable of.”
The play propelled Williams into high school football stardom, and his arm will prove to be a valuable asset to Lincoln Riley's offense, which Williams chose over other schools such as LSU, Alabama and Clemson. Oklahoma has had its share of dual-threat talents in the past few years, with Heisman winner Kyler Murray in 2018 and Heisman finalist Jalen Hurts the next year.
With Rattler likely taking the starting role for the next few years at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Williams will be able to learn from a quarterback who has a similar play style.
"It's not hard to see what Lincoln Riley is excited about with him in the passing game," McCuistion said. “It's not that the offense is going to be designed for him to be run-heavy. That's not what Lincoln Riley believes. And that's never been what they do, even with a gifted guy like Kyler Murray. But the fact that it's there makes it so difficult for a defense to cope with him because on the zone read that's a real scare.”
OU's original 2021 quarterback prospect was Brock Vandagriff, a five-star talent who rescinded his commitment in January and gave his verbal commitment to Georgia. Picking up Williams seven months later is a testament to Riley's ability to attract the nation's best high school players. Adding Williams to OU's offense makes the Sooners' 2021 QB room one of the most impressive of Riley's OU career.
“He’s a winner," Trivers said. "He will find a way to be triumphant on that field. He does not fear competition, he really embraces competition and the challenge of pressure moments and big moments.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.