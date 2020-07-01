You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Lincoln Riley speaks on The Herd with Colin Cowherd about future of OU quarterbacks

  • Updated
Lincoln Riley

OU football coach Lincoln Riley watches the men's basketball game against Texas on March 3.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said in an interview with Colin Cowherd on The Herd that he’s looking forward to having continuity with a quarterback for the first time as head coach. 

“We actually have a chance to have a starter for more than one year in a row,” Riley said. OU is expected to name either redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler or redshirt sophomore Tanner Mordecai as the starting quarterback in 2020, each of which have more than one year left of eligibility.

The 2020 season will be the first under Riley where the quarterback was not a transfer, but a player that was recruited by the Sooners. From 2017 to 2019, OU has had Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts in the backfield. OU's 2020 squad will likely have a quarterback that stays for at least a few years.

