OU football: Lincoln Riley speaks on The Herd with Colin Cowherd about future of OU quarterbacks

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said in an interview with Colin Cowherd on The Herd that he’s looking forward to having continuity with a quarterback for the first time as head coach.
Lincoln Riley to Colin Cowherd on the future at QB."We actually have a chance to have a starter for more than one year in a row.""This will be a fourth year in a row of a different guy, so looking forward to having some continuity finally."#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/7XfPAGHLIp— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) June 30, 2020
“We actually have a chance to have a starter for more than one year in a row,” Riley said. OU is expected to name either redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler or redshirt sophomore Tanner Mordecai as the starting quarterback in 2020, each of which have more than one year left of eligibility.
The 2020 season will be the first under Riley where the quarterback was not a transfer, but a player that was recruited by the Sooners. From 2017 to 2019, OU has had Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts in the backfield. OU's 2020 squad will likely have a quarterback that stays for at least a few years.
