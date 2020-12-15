OU football: Lincoln Riley, Sooners not overlooking battle-tested Iowa State ahead of Big 12 Championship

Lincoln Riley has been in this position before.
When he trots out onto the field at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, it’ll be the fourth-straight time Riley has led the Sooners in the Big 12 Championship game as a head coach. Since Riley joined the program in 2015, the Sooners have won the conference outright every season.
His team’s Big 12 title streak is an accomplishment Riley is honored to hold, but it’s also one that he doesn’t want to see end anytime soon.
“This game is going to be what it should be,” Riley said in a Tuesday press conference. "Two really good football teams that have had really good years going at it. Should be a lot of fun. … Coaching here, you love being in these games. These games are awesome, man, because you don’t even know if you’re going to get them.
“There’s not a guarantee in any year that you’re going to get this game. … I relish these kinds of games.”
No. 11 Oklahoma (7-2, 6-2 Big 12) looks to win its sixth consecutive Big 12 Championship against No. 7 Iowa State (8-2, 8-1 Big 12) this weekend. Previously, the Cyclones bested the Sooners, 37-30, on Oct. 3. Riley said his team recognizes the challenge that lies ahead of it.
“(Iowa State) has good talent,” Riley said. “This is not some ‘well, they’re just finding a way with bad players’ story. They have good players. … They’ve done a great job developing those guys. Their players, you can tell, have worked hard to be able to play at the level that they have. I just think they do what other good units across the country do. Combine good players with good schemes and good coaches, and you’re going to — a lot of times — have a good result."
Here’s what else Riley said in his Tuesday press conference:
Playing just one game in a nearly month-long span
Oklahoma’s canceled matchup with West Virginia means the Sooners have played just one game since Nov. 22. Having to deal with a lack of playing time is difficult, it’s a situation OU has had to accept this season, Riley said.
“I mean, that’s why I get paid. That’s my job, you have to find a way to (manage). This team has made it not only easier, but they’ve made it fun. And we’ve found a way (to prepare). We’ve changed up our practice schedule quite a bit. We've done some different things to challenge our guys in different ways to kind of freshen it up. … At this point of the season, I know (practice) is great work, but I think, mentally, you need a little bit of a refresher. Normally, you get that on weekends with games, but we haven't had that quite as often this year. We’ve done some different things, especially in the last seven or eight days, that I think have been good for our football team and have put us in good situations … It is what it is, and I still believe we’ve prepared well and still believe we will be very prepared going into this game.”
Recruiting over Zoom
College football’s early signing period lasts from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, giving prospects across the country their first chance to sign with their desired schools. As the Sooners look to improve their recruiting class during that span, Riley touched on the difficulties of recruiting while remaining socially distant.
“It certainly hasn’t been easy for us or the players. When guys come here and they get to see our place and get around our people, it does nothing but help. Not having that has been difficult. … (This season), you’re trying to build relationships in a different way. It’s weird, it’s almost like the deal with the team right now. Everything’s so different, and it’s so different in recruiting that, in a way, your bond with the parents and the players is almost closer. It’s like, ‘man, we’re kind of going through this together.’ … We’ve been lucky, I’ll be honest. The class that we’re signing, these guys that have committed and these parents that have been a part of this process, have been unbelievable. … They’ve certainly made it a lot easier and made this class already very memorable.”
Watching Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts play against each other
Former Oklahoma quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts square-off for the first time in the NFL as the Arizona Cardinals face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Riley, who coached both NFL starters, said he’ll be watching the matchup.
“I can’t lose (and) that’s a good feeling. I’ll definitely have some mixed emotions while watching them go at it, but (it’s) really cool to see them get a chance. … I think they’re both confident guys in who they are and are confident in being able to go into any situation. … They’re both obviously two very skilled football players. And I think it helps that they've been in a program like (OU), with the amount of eyes on it, the expectations, playing great competition. … Playing quarterback at Oklahoma is a little different. I think all of those things combined have helped them as players, and the challenges they’ve had to face here (readied) them for the challenges they’re currently facing.”
