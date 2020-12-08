OU football: Lincoln Riley, Sooners ‘need’ West Virginia game after offensive struggles in home finale

For the second time this season, Lincoln Riley found himself fielding questions about West Virginia on Tuesday.
The Oklahoma football head coach previously held a WVU-centered Zoom press conference on Nov. 24, the day before OU paused team activities and rescheduled its game against the Mountaineers (5-4, 4-4 Big 12) to Dec. 12 due to COVID-19 concerns.
“Going to try this again,” Riley said. “First time I’ve ever had two press conferences for the same game. We’re excited to get up there and play this week.”
The Sooners (7-2, 6-2 Big 12) now head to Morgantown after concluding their home schedule with a 27-14 win over Baylor, a game which saw OU’s defense record three sacks, two interceptions and eight pass deflections.
Riley said it’s critical that his team continues to improve in its regular season finale.
“We’re playing a really good football team,” he said. “Tremoundus defense, very explosive offense, just a really outstanding football team that’s got really good players across the board. We know the challenge that going to Morgantown presents. It’s always a tough place to play. … We need to have a great week and be as ready as we possibly can for Saturday.”
Here’s what else Riley said in his Tuesday press conference:
Playing while Iowa State has a bye week
OU’s win over Baylor sealed its spot in the Big 12 Championship game against No. 9 Iowa State. The Cyclones — who defeated the Sooners, 37-30, earlier this season — will not play this weekend while the Sooners finish off their regular season schedule. Riley wants his team to make the most of its last game before taking on ISU on Dec. 19.
“We need to play games,” RIley said. “We’ve had so many bye weeks… one that was completely unexpected (that) wasn’t a normal bye week. Just for us to play the quality of ball and make the improvement that we want to make, we need to play. I’m excited that we have the opportunity to play.”
Offensive struggles against Baylor
No. 11 Oklahoma posted a season-low 269 yards of total offense in its last game. Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler had 193 passing yards, senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson totaled 50 rushing yards and freshman wide receiver Marvin Mims recorded one catch for -1 yard. Riley blamed himself for his offense’s lack of production.
“I don’t think anybody on (our) offense played particularly well… there were a lot of times where those guys weren’t coached very well,” Riley said. “We didn’t do a very good job (against Baylor). I don’t think it was anybody’s best game. (As for) the mistakes, we’re going to share it all the way around.
“There’s still a lot of good. The problem with offensive football is nine guys can be doing it freakin’ perfect, (but) one or two guys aren’t and it looks like a train wreck. That’s part of playing offensive ball, and that was kind of our story the whole night. That’s obviously been a big emphasis this week of playing with all 11 (guys) and playing more consistently.”
Shane Beamer coaching through Big 12 championship game
On Monday, Riley announced that former assistant head coach Shane Beamer — who was introduced as the new head coach at South Carolina on Sunday — will still coach for the Sooners through the Big 12 title game. Riley was quick to credit Beamer for staying with the team.
“I think (that) says we have quality people here,” Riley said. “People that take a lot of pride in this program and the success that we’ve had. It means a lot to our staff and our players that Shane would want to do that. And I know it meant a lot to him that he was extended that opportunity.
"So, I think it certainly went both ways. He and I were both on the same page. I absolutely wanted him to do it if he felt like it was the right thing for him, and he wanted to do it if I felt like it was the right thing for us. It wasn’t a long discussion, (it was) a pretty easy decision.
“He’s been a part, certainly, of what this team has done. We’ve got some great things in front of us, so I think it’s fitting that he be here until the end.”
