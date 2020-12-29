OU football: Lincoln Riley, Sooners ‘locked on’ Cotton Bowl matchup with Florida, eyeing chance to end ‘special’ season on high note

Lincoln Riley isn’t thinking about the big picture heading into the Cotton Bowl.
He has yet to win a bowl game during his four-year tenure as Oklahoma’s head coach, one of the few blemishes on the 37-year-old’s coaching resume. Riley’s 0-3 postseason record is the result of three-straight losses in the College Football Playoff that saw the Sooners surrender 45 or more points in each appearance.
Yet, he’s not reflecting on his previous shortcomings. Nor is Riley too focused on using OU’s final game to show how far his defensive unit has come in four years.
Riley’s mind is set on a single objective heading into Wednesday’s game: win.
“I just think each year is its own year,” Riley said in a Tuesday press conference. “Every challenge is different. Your team’s different. Opponent’s different. Situation’s different. So, we’re just (going) to try to be the very best that we can tomorrow night. Whatever people want to say about a big picture will be their choice.
“The only thing we can control is the way we prepare and the way we perform tomorrow night, and we’re going to try to stay locked on that.”
No. 6 Oklahoma (8-2, 6-2 Big 12) is set to take on No. 7 Florida (8-3 SEC) at 7 p.m. Dec. 30 in Arlington, Texas. It’ll be the schools’ second-ever meeting with each other — the first coming in the 2009 BCS National Championship game where the Gators bested the Sooners, 24-14.
Here’s what Riley had to say in his final press conference before the Cotton Bowl:
What he sees in the Gator defense
Through 11 games, Florida’s defense is allowing just under 405 yards of total offense and 29 points per game. The Gators were allowing 299 yards of total offense and 14 points per game in 2019. Though the unit has statistically taken a step back, Riley is not overlooking head coach Dan Mullen’s defensive squad.
“It's a very talented group. Got a lot of respect for (UF defensive coordinator) Todd Grantham and the job he's done throughout the years. Got a lot of very talented and outstanding players to work with. A lot of guys that really flash on tape (and) have made a lot of big plays throughout the season. ... You've got to play very well, very sharp football to have the chance to move the ball and score points against them. (It's) what you would expect out of a Florida defense. Active, well coached. (It will) be a fun matchup.”
If player opt-outs lower magnitude of bowl games
Oklahoma will be without senior cornerback Tre Brown against Florida due to his decision to forgo the game to prepare himself for the NFL draft. Brown had three interceptions for the Sooners this season, which included a game-sealing one in the closing minutes of OU’s 27-21 Big 12 championship win over Iowa State. Conversely, a total of four players have opted out of the Cotton Bowl for the Gators, including tight end Kyle Pitts who finished at No. 10 in the Heisman race.
Riley believes player opt-outs this season are mostly due to safety concerns.
“I think it's hard to gauge this year. I think what this year has been like, obviously with everything that's changed with the pandemic, I think is absolutely a factor. So I don’t know that that's very easily judged.
"We've had a couple of our guys that have made the decision to transfer out … (and) that’s a factor as well. Are there going to be a couple of players here or there through the years that maybe think the bowl game is not that important? There may be. But, we've got to be careful to (not) take the 1 or 2 percent and say that’s how everybody feels, because there's a big percentage of both of our football teams that are going to be pretty excited to play this football game tomorrow night. So I tend to go with the majority and think these bowl games are pretty darn important.”
Concluding a COVID-plagued season
After the Sooners were able to finish their regular season schedule with just one COVID-19-related cancellation, Riley said it was “remarkable” his team was able to get through the year. A few weeks later, after OU was able to play for its conference title, the team has zero positive cases among student-athletes heading into its season finale. Riley once again touched on the emotional toll the season had.
“I think you're kind of just in the moment right now of preparing and trying to play and coach your best. But, it will be special no matter what happens. The rest of my career I will always look back at this season and be proud of what this team accomplished (and) be proud of what college football was able to accomplish.
"You've seen other sports finish seasons successfully but this one is tougher. We have the worst possible setup to make it through a pandemic. With community living, the way our programs are set up, guys still having to go to school — it’s not the ideal sport to survive during a pandemic. And we’ve found a way to do it.
"So, I'm excited we've been able to have a season, think it's been a great season. It's been a lot of fun, despite the challenges, and certainly has made us more appreciative of each and every time we get to step on the field.”
