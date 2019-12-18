OU football: Lincoln Riley, Sooners find recruiting success in trenches on early signing day

For the third straight year, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley has orchestrated an early signing day that has put the Sooners within nationally acclaimed status.
The Sooners received 19 signatures — with Riley insisting at a press conference Wednesday that there will be more — for the Sooners' 2020 class. Twelve of those signees have a four-star rating on Rivals.com, and as of Wednesday afternoon, the Sooners sit at No. 8 on the recruiting class leaderboards.
Arguably the team's biggest win was in the trenches. The Sooners signed five offensive linemen: all four-stars. The group consists of offensive tackles Noah Nelson, Nate Anderson, Anton Harrison and Aaryn Parks, as well as guard Andrew Raym from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
With 12 of the 17 offensive linemen on OU's roster being NFL Draft eligible, it was key for Riley and offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh to reload.
"You’re always going to sign linemen each year, but this is one of those you point to," Riley said. "I like the makeup of the class. I like the kind of kids we’re bringing in. These are five really solid, good students, just kind of straight really good guys. I think there are multiple guys in this class that can play multiple positions, both inside and tackle, which was important to us in almost like a model of Cody Ford."
Raym was especially an important pickup. The Oklahoma native backed out of a commitment to the Sooners early in the year, and he had serious considerations for Georgia and Michigan as well. Raym is the No. 7 offensive guard in the nation.
"We’ve had a good history of guys that maybe decommitted throughout the process and then found their way back here," Riley said. "He’s one of the better prospects we’ve seen in the state of Oklahoma since our time here at any position. He was extremely important to getting here, and I think we’ve got a great relationship with him and his family, and I think that was a big part of it.”
OU is likely to lose redshirt sophomore Creed Humphrey to the 2020 NFL Draft, which is up there as the team's biggest setback for next season. But OU has had its fair share of losing important linemen. OU's Joe Moore Award winning offensive line had four of its members leave for the NFL in 2018. Yet with a younger offensive line, led by Humphrey, the unit stayed in the Joe Moore conversation almost throughout the entire season.
"We’ve had a lot of attrition over the last few years with guys leaving early," Riley said, "which has been a positive. Guys have been able to do it, for the most part they’ve been successful, and it’s a result of quality play. Those aren’t always the easiest things to plan for because you don’t necessarily know that at the beginning of the season.
"I do think this year’s class is going to help address losing some of the guys we have over the last few years at the position early."
