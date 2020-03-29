OU football: Lincoln Riley, Sooners coaches give care packages to health care workers amid coronavirus pandemic

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley and the Sooners' coaching staff delivered care packages filled with snacks to thank healthcare workers amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Riley posted a video to his Instagram and Twitter to thank health care employees. The video included messages from assistants, including defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, inside linebackers coach Brian Odom and defensive ends and outside linebackers coach Jamar Cain.
Riley said in the video the idea came from outside wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons.
I know our focus right now is taking care of our families and our @OU_Football Team, but that’s not enough-Ask yourself: What are you doing for those that are protecting/saving us???THANK YOU to all medical service providers out there...you’re our heroes-It takes us all- pic.twitter.com/sCOUcVZn71— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) March 29, 2020
"Thank you to everyone that's been involved with this cause — all the medical workers, all the people working around the clock to make this place safer for us," Riley said. "Let's all make sure we're doing our part to help them out as well."
The Sooners' spring season has been brought to a halt by the virus' spread. The NCAA canceled all remaining spring and winter championships due to the coronavirus outbreak, and all out of season sports are not allowed to practice.
Oklahoma's spring game was scheduled for April 18, but has been removed from that date. The athletic department is deciding if it will be rescheduled, but Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said it is "very unlikely" any school will have spring games this year.
