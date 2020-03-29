You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Lincoln Riley, Sooners coaches give care packages to health care workers amid coronavirus pandemic

  • Updated
Lincoln Riley, DeMarco Murray, Jamar Cain

Lincoln Riley, DeMarco Murray and Jamar Cain answer questions during a press conference at the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Feb. 12.

 Greyson Sierp/The Daily

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley and the Sooners' coaching staff delivered care packages filled with snacks to thank healthcare workers amid the coronavirus outbreak. 

Riley posted a video to his Instagram and Twitter to thank health care employees. The video included messages from assistants, including defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, inside linebackers coach Brian Odom and defensive ends and outside linebackers coach Jamar Cain.

Riley said in the video the idea came from outside wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons.

"Thank you to everyone that's been involved with this cause — all the medical workers, all the people working around the clock to make this place safer for us," Riley said. "Let's all make sure we're doing our part to help them out as well."

The Sooners' spring season has been brought to a halt by the virus' spread. The NCAA canceled all remaining spring and winter championships due to the coronavirus outbreak, and all out of season sports are not allowed to practice.

Oklahoma's spring game was scheduled for April 18, but has been removed from that date. The athletic department is deciding if it will be rescheduled, but Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said it is "very unlikely" any school will have spring games this year.

