OU football: Lincoln Riley says Trey Sermon, Jalen Redmond, Theo Howard, Jon-Michael Terry out for spring game

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley announced in a press conference on Monday that junior running back Trey Sermon, UCLA transfer receiver Theo Howard, redshirt senior Jon-Michael Terry and redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jalen Redmond will be out for the spring game.
Riley said the the four will be a full-go when the next practice period begins this offseason, and didn't disclose the reason for their absence from play this spring.
Riley also mentioned that linebacker Nik Bonitto, redshirt junior safety Delarrin Turner-Yell, Justin Broiles and running back Marcos Major will be limited this spring.
OU's spring game will kick off at 5 p.m. on April 18.
