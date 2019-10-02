You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Lincoln Riley says Trejan Bridges to play only on one side of ball, doesn't say which

Lincoln and Bridges

OU head coach Lincoln Riley talks to freshman wide receiver Trejan Bridges before the game against Texas Tech Sept. 28

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said freshman Trejan Bridges is only practicing on one side of the ball but refused to disclose which side.

"We have (made a decision)," Riley said. "I'm not going to say, I'm sorry, there's just a competitive advantage there that I can't get past."

Bridges is a former five-star recruit from Texas' Hebron High School, and he was recruited to Oklahoma as a wide receiver. Bridges has caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in the first four games, but he began taking reps with safeties in late September.

In Oklahoma's game against Texas Tech on Saturday, Bridges was brought in the second half and played limited time at safety but did not play at wide receiver.

Although Riley didn't say which side of the ball he was practicing with, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said Monday that Bridges was still with the safeties.

The sixth-ranked Sooners (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) will travel to Lawrence, Kansas, this week to take on the Jayhawks (2-3, 0-2 Big 12). 

