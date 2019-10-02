OU football: Lincoln Riley says Trejan Bridges to play only on one side of ball, doesn't say which

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said freshman Trejan Bridges is only practicing on one side of the ball but refused to disclose which side.
"We have (made a decision)," Riley said. "I'm not going to say, I'm sorry, there's just a competitive advantage there that I can't get past."
Riley said tonight that they have Trejan Bridges playing on one side of the ball only now, but wasn’t willing to say which side due to “competitive advantage.”— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 2, 2019
Alex Grinch said earlier this week that Bridges was working with the defense on Monday.
Do with that as you will.
Bridges is a former five-star recruit from Texas' Hebron High School, and he was recruited to Oklahoma as a wide receiver. Bridges has caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in the first four games, but he began taking reps with safeties in late September.
In Oklahoma's game against Texas Tech on Saturday, Bridges was brought in the second half and played limited time at safety but did not play at wide receiver.
Although Riley didn't say which side of the ball he was practicing with, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said Monday that Bridges was still with the safeties.
The sixth-ranked Sooners (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) will travel to Lawrence, Kansas, this week to take on the Jayhawks (2-3, 0-2 Big 12).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.