OU football: Lincoln Riley says Trejan Bridges has 'bright future (at OU) as a receiver'

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley cleared the air on the Trejan Bridges potential move to safety Wednesday night, saying the move "is far from permanent."
This comes two days after Riley and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said the five-star wide receiver was taking reps on the defensive side of the ball. Riley addressed the situation Wednesday saying he doesn't move players.
“I don’t move players. If players have an interest in it or, not in this case, but in times that we have moved players here in the past where we think it might be a good idea, we’ll suggest it," Riley said. "It’s made very clear to them when they come talk to us about it if it’s something on their minds. I don’t make those decisions. I give suggestions, I give my opinion.
But I go move somebody that doesn’t want to move, what have we accomplished here? It’s my job to give them my opinion, but if a player moves, it’s in the end, because that’s what they want to do."
Riley went on to say that the story has become a bigger story than it actually is. He also said the move isn't for certain yet.
"I’m not going to go into much detail about what it is, but it is far from a permanent move," Riley said. "He’s a talented kid, but we’ll see how it plays out. It’s not been nearly as big of a story within these walls as it’s been on the outside of them.”
Riley finally added that Bridges is expected to be a great player no matter where he plays.
He can and will be able to help us on -- wherever he wants to. He’s certainly that kind of player," Riley said. "He’s got a bright future here as a receiver. There’s no doubt. There’s no doubt he’s one of those guys that he could -- there’s probably eight or nine positions on this team that he could play well. So we’ll see how it shakes out. A long, long way from being decided.”
In three games, Bridges has caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.
