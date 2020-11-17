OU football: Lincoln Riley says Spencer Rattler is '100 percent' going into Bedlam

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said in Tuesday's press conference that quarterback Spencer Rattler is "100 percent" heading into Bedlam Saturday.
The redshirt freshman made a physical 2-yard touchdown run while leaning with his left side into a Kansas defender in the Sooners' 62-9 win over the Jayhawks Nov. 7. In the next OU drive, backup Tanner Mordecai took to the backfield for Rattler. Rattler played until the third quarter after that before finally leaving the game.
No. 18 Oklahoma (5-2, 3-2 Big 12) will host No. 14 Oklahoma State (5-1, 4-1) Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC. College GameDay will be in Norman for the game.
