OU football: Lincoln Riley says Spencer Rattler is '100 percent' going into Bedlam

Tyrese Robinson and Spencer Rattler

Redshirt junior offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson and redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler high five after Rattler turned the ball over during the game against Kansas on Nov. 7.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said in Tuesday's press conference that quarterback Spencer Rattler is "100 percent" heading into Bedlam Saturday. 

The redshirt freshman made a physical 2-yard touchdown run while leaning with his left side into a Kansas defender in the Sooners' 62-9 win over the Jayhawks Nov. 7. In the next OU drive, backup Tanner Mordecai took to the backfield for Rattler. Rattler played until the third quarter after that before finally leaving the game.

No. 18 Oklahoma (5-2, 3-2 Big 12) will host No. 14 Oklahoma State (5-1, 4-1) Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC. College GameDay will be in Norman for the game. 

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

