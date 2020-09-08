You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Lincoln Riley says Sooners will not release COVID-19 testing data

Lincoln Riley

Coach Lincoln Riley argues with a referee during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 28, 2019.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said in a Zoom conference with media Tuesday that the team will not disclose COVID-19 test results on game week to avoid having a "competitive disadvantage."

"As far as active cases, we're to the point now where we're playing games," Riley said, "and obviously any active case or contact trace is going to have game repercussions. Just like we would with an injury, we've made the decision to not broadcast that. We've been probably the most transparent school in the country up until then but you don't want to give your team a competitive disadvantage. So, we're not going to do that."

OU's latest testing data was released Aug. 24 to show results from Aug. 17-20. The results revealed 17 active cases on the team. The OU Athletics Department started regularly releasing testing data on July 1, when football players returned for voluntary workouts in campus facilities.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

