OU football: Lincoln Riley says Sooners will not release COVID-19 testing data

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said in a Zoom conference with media Tuesday that the team will not disclose COVID-19 test results on game week to avoid having a "competitive disadvantage."
"As far as active cases, we're to the point now where we're playing games," Riley said, "and obviously any active case or contact trace is going to have game repercussions. Just like we would with an injury, we've made the decision to not broadcast that. We've been probably the most transparent school in the country up until then but you don't want to give your team a competitive disadvantage. So, we're not going to do that."
OU's latest testing data was released Aug. 24 to show results from Aug. 17-20. The results revealed 17 active cases on the team. The OU Athletics Department started regularly releasing testing data on July 1, when football players returned for voluntary workouts in campus facilities.
