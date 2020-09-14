You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Lincoln Riley says Sooners report COVID-19 test results to opposing teams

Lincoln Riley

Lincoln Riley answers questions during a press conference Feb. 12 at the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

 Greyson Sierp/The Daily

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said in a teleconference Monday that the Sooners report COVID-19 test results to opposing teams on game week. 

"We're reporting it to the teams we play," Riley said. "Missouri State was well versed in our tests."

Riley announced Sept. 8 that the team was no longer going to release COVID-19 test results to the public to avoid a "competitive disadvantage. In OU's 48-0 win over Missouri State Saturday, the Sooners had 28 players either quarantined or isolated due to COVID-19. In a postgame press conference, Riley said the game "hung in the balance" approaching game day, as 53 players are required to be healthy on the roster, per Big 12 rules.

"As far as active cases, we're to the point now where we're playing games," Riley said Sept. 8, "and obviously any active case or contact trace is going to have game repercussions.

"Just like we would with an injury, we've made the decision to not broadcast that. We've been probably the most transparent school in the country up until then but you don't want to give your team a competitive disadvantage. So, we're not going to do that."

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

