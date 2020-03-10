OU football: Lincoln Riley says Sooners are 'ready to adjust' for growing coronavirus concerns

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said in a Monday press conference that some of his players' spring break traveling plans are canceled due to the spreading of the coronavirus in the United States, a threat that Riley insists that the university is combating "from the front end."
In the span of just 24 hours, the NCAA and universities across the country are taking action against the virus. On Monday, OU announced it'll be deciding on a potential move to online classes for the first two weeks after spring break, something that other universities have already shifted towards. The Mid-American Conference has announced a restriction on attendance of its basketball tournament and the Ivy League basketball tournament has been cancelled.
When asked about his thoughts on safety precautions once again on Tuesday, Riley's answer stayed the same.
“I’m not worried about it," Riley said on Tuesday. "I’m not a health expert and we’ll certainly follow the country and what our university administrators decide. We’re trying to protect our guys right now more than anything. Our immediate focus is spring break, where these guys are traveling.
"I’m trying to just educate those guys, make sure that they’re safe during that time. That’s the main focus right now.”
Riley went to say the outbreak hasn't had any effect on recruiting.
“We’ve had a lot of guys here in the last few weeks, expect a lot more. Haven’t had any issues there," Riley said. "If it’s like it is right now, then it’s not going to affect us, but we’re going to keep tabs on it to make sure coaches are safe.”
If the university were to move to online schooling for two weeks after spring break, and safety precautions were to increase going forward, spring practice could take hit, prompting the Sooners to take its first spring hiatus since Bob Stoops' tenure as OU's head coach in 2015 during the SAE debacle on campus, where players chose to protest rather than practice.
"Might have to pull out the 2015 spring playbook and have a couple-week break in the middle and find a way to make it work," Riley said. "We’ll be ready to adjust.”
