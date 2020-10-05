OU football: Lincoln Riley says Ronnie Perkins’ suspension status ‘has not changed’ ahead of OU-Texas

After initial reports from SoonerScoop reported he had won his suspension appeal, junior defensive end Ronnie Perkins’ playing status was addressed by Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley in a Big 12 coaches teleconference on Monday, saying nothing has changed.
"His status for Saturday day has not changed," Riley said. "He hasn't been playing, and his status for (OU-Texas) has not changed."
Perkins, along with sophomore wide receiver Trejan Bridges and senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson, was suspended from the team after a failed drug test before Oklahoma's Peach Bowl loss to LSU in December.
Despite that, Perkins traveled with the Sooners to Ames, Iowa, for their matchup against Iowa State. Riley said Perkins was in attendance for “moral support” during Oklahoma’s 37-30 loss to the Cyclones.
“Ronnie is an important leader for us, and just his presence there was very positive,” Riley said. “That really contributed to an excited sideline, and it was just really good for so many of our young guys in key positions."
Kick-off for the Sooners’ game against No. 22 Texas is set 11 a.m. on Oct. 10 in Dallas, Texas on FOX.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.