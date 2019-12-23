You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Lincoln Riley says Ronnie Perkins, Rhamondre Stevenson, Trejan Bridges will not play in Peach Bowl

Ronnie Perkins

Sophomore defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins during the Sooners game against Baylor in the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington, Texas on Dec. 7.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

ATLANTA, Georgia — Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley announced Monday that sophomore defensive end Ronnie Perkins, junior running back Rhamondre Stevenson and freshman wide receiver Trejan Bridges will not play in the Peach Bowl Saturday, after it was reported last Wednesday that three had been suspended. 

The Sooners enter the College Football Playoff as 14-point underdogs and with Perkins, Stevenson and Bridges will no doubt a be big loss. Perkins started in all 13 games this season for Oklahoma and was maybe its best pass rusher. Stevenson played the back-up role much of the season behind Kennedy Brooks, rushing for over 500 yards and six touchdowns. Bridges had limited playing this time, but has caught two touchdown passes.

Oklahoma will take on No. 1 LSU on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN in the Peach Bowl. 

