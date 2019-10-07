OU football: Lincoln Riley says Oklahoma players 'won't do' horns down during Texas game

No horns down.
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said Monday at his weekly press conference that Sooner players will not be doing horns down during the Texas game Saturday.
This comes a year after the horns down controversy grew when former West Virginia quarterback Will Grier was flagged for flashing horns down during a win in Austin. Riley had the same policy for the Big 12 Championship last year, not allowing his players to do the hand symbol until after the game.
This also comes a week after The Daily reported that the OU spirit squad is not allowed to do horns down at games or on social media.
Oklahoma and Texas are set to kickoff at 11 a.m. CT Saturday in Dallas at the Cotton Bowl.
