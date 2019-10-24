OU football: Lincoln Riley says NFL job is not a goal for him on Dan Patrick Show

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley called in to the Dan Patrick Show on SiriusXm and discussed rumors of him potentially taking an NFL head coaching position.
Oklahoma Coach @LincolnRiley doesn’t see coaching in college as a “stepping stone” to the NFL and has never had a goal to coach in the NFL. He sure didn’t sound like a guy who will be leaving Oklahoma for an NFL job anytime soon. pic.twitter.com/A0s1saKgKh— Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) October 24, 2019
With rumors swirling around Riley leaving Oklahoma for the NFL, Patrick asked Riley why people assume he wants to take an NFL head coaching job.
"I don't know," Riley said. "They see it as a stepping stone deal, and that is true for players, for coaches it's not."
Riley would be one of the hottest commodities in the NFL market due to his college resumé. Riley boasts a 31-4 record as the head coach of the Sooners, with two College Football Playoff appearances in as many seasons.
The Sooners are 7-0, No. 5 in the nation and likely control their own destiny for a College Football Playoff appearance. Their next game is at 11 a.m. CT Saturday against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.