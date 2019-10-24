You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Lincoln Riley says NFL job is not a goal for him on Dan Patrick Show

  • Updated
Lincoln Riley

OU coach Lincoln Riley after the game against West Virginia Oct.19.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley called in to the Dan Patrick Show on SiriusXm and discussed rumors of him potentially taking an NFL head coaching position.

With rumors swirling around Riley leaving Oklahoma for the NFL, Patrick asked Riley  why people assume he wants to take an NFL head coaching job.

"I don't know," Riley said. "They see it as a stepping stone deal, and that is true for players, for coaches it's not."

Riley would be one of the hottest commodities in the NFL market due to his college resumé. Riley boasts a 31-4 record as the head coach of the Sooners, with two College Football Playoff appearances in as many seasons. 

The Sooners are 7-0, No. 5 in the nation and likely control their own destiny for a College Football Playoff appearance. Their next game is at 11 a.m. CT Saturday against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas.

