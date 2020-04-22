You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Lincoln Riley says Lee Morris among players he's 'been asked about the most' during NFL Draft process

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Lee Morris

Former wide receiver Lee Morris during OU Pro Day on March 11.

 Trey Young/The Daily

With just one day remaining before the 2020 NFL Draft, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said former Sooner wide receiver Lee Morris has been one of team's most asked-about prospects.

“He’s honestly been one of the players I’ve been asked about the most, just because he obviously was such a valuable player here — made a lot of explosive plays, big plays,” Riley told the media via a conference call on Wednesday.

“And then on top of it he was a tremendous special teams player, started on all four of our special teams. In that league with the roster spots as limited as they are, a guy like Lee (Morris), that could be his way in. Certainly had a lot of calls about him. I think there was quite a bit of interest to see how he was so productive and versatile for us.”

Morris, after spending his freshman season in 2016 mostly on special teams, had two receptions for two touchdowns in 2017 — one of which came in the Sooners' 31-16 win over Ohio State in Columbus.

In 2018, after his former high school teammate Kyler Murray took over at quarterback, Morris' receiving numbers boosted significantly. He ended the season with 21 catches for 457 yards and eight touchdowns, making him a semifinalist for the Burlsworth Trophy — which is given annually to outstanding players who began their careers as walk-ons.

The Allen, Texas, native played in all 14 games for the Sooners last season, but wasn't able to replicate the success of the season before. He finished the 2019 season with 18 receptions for 330 yards and one touchdown. He had four tackles on kickoff coverages for Oklahoma.

His best performance of his final collegiate season came during the Sooners' 34-31 comeback win over Baylor, where he had a career-high seven receptions for 86 yards. 

The 2020 NFL Draft will be at 7 p.m. CT on April 23 on NFL Network and ESPN.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments