OU football: Lincoln Riley says Lee Morris among players he's 'been asked about the most' during NFL Draft process

With just one day remaining before the 2020 NFL Draft, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said former Sooner wide receiver Lee Morris has been one of team's most asked-about prospects.
“He’s honestly been one of the players I’ve been asked about the most, just because he obviously was such a valuable player here — made a lot of explosive plays, big plays,” Riley told the media via a conference call on Wednesday.
“And then on top of it he was a tremendous special teams player, started on all four of our special teams. In that league with the roster spots as limited as they are, a guy like Lee (Morris), that could be his way in. Certainly had a lot of calls about him. I think there was quite a bit of interest to see how he was so productive and versatile for us.”
Morris, after spending his freshman season in 2016 mostly on special teams, had two receptions for two touchdowns in 2017 — one of which came in the Sooners' 31-16 win over Ohio State in Columbus.
All he does is score touchdowns!@BeastLee80 gives us the lead!🆓🎥 https://t.co/1qJdidVbOC pic.twitter.com/S25In5L9PT— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 12, 2020
In 2018, after his former high school teammate Kyler Murray took over at quarterback, Morris' receiving numbers boosted significantly. He ended the season with 21 catches for 457 yards and eight touchdowns, making him a semifinalist for the Burlsworth Trophy — which is given annually to outstanding players who began their careers as walk-ons.
DEATH, TAXES AND LEE MORRIS TOUCHDOWN CATCHES.#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/Wiq0gYmVdG— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 4, 2018
The Allen, Texas, native played in all 14 games for the Sooners last season, but wasn't able to replicate the success of the season before. He finished the 2019 season with 18 receptions for 330 yards and one touchdown. He had four tackles on kickoff coverages for Oklahoma.
His best performance of his final collegiate season came during the Sooners' 34-31 comeback win over Baylor, where he had a career-high seven receptions for 86 yards.
The 2020 NFL Draft will be at 7 p.m. CT on April 23 on NFL Network and ESPN.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.