OU football: Lincoln Riley says Kenneth Mann will be 'limited' in fall camp, Caleb Kelly doing 'extremely well'

Kenneth Mann (copy)

Redshirt senior defensive end Kenneth Mann goes through drills during spring practice March 7.

 Austin Carriere/The Daily

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley announced redshirt senior defensive lineman Kenneth Mann will be limited in fall camp.

Riley says the injury occurred during spring practice.

"He's making great progress, but he's going to be limited here in camp," Riley said.

Riley also mentioned that senior linebacker Caleb Kelly and redshirt freshman defensive lineman Jordan Kelley are doing "extremely well" in their injuries. They are the only two names listed out of fall camp.

Mann — a Texas native — was named a captain during the 2018-19 season, recording 51 tackles in 13 starts. Mann led the team with seven quarterback hurries.

