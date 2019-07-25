OU football: Lincoln Riley says he doesn't lose sleep over Big 12 teams

Sooners' head coach Lincoln Riley must sleep pretty well during conference play.
At the 2019 Citizens Advisory Board Coach's Luncheon on Thursday, Riley was reportedly asked which Big 12 teams he loses the most sleep over.
His response: "The truth is none of them," according to Sports Talk 1400's Josh Helmer.
Lincoln Riley at the Coaches Luncheon was asked which Big 12 team gives him the most sleepless nights: "The truth is none of them." #Sooners— Josh Helmer (@JoshOn1400) July 25, 2019
Riley, since arriving in Norman, has won four straight Big 12 titles (two as offensive coordinator and two as head coach. His comment comes just over a month away from Oklahoma's Sept. 1 season opener against Houston.
