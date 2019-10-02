OU football: Lincoln Riley says he can laugh about Baker Mayfield's infamous crotch grab two years later

Lincoln Riley can laugh about it now.
The Oklahoma head coach will be back in Lawrence on Saturday, and the last time he was there, he’ll probably never forget it. Then-OU quarterback Baker Mayfield had maybe his most infamous moment in a Sooner uniform when he grabbed his crotch and yelled obscenities at the Kansas bench.
On Wednesday coach Riley was asked if he can laugh about the “incident” now two years later.
"Looking back on it, yeah, I mean, some of us that were around it can probably laugh about it a little bit now,” Riley said. “It obviously wasn't real funny at the time. But it's one of those things you get past, and I think, fair to say, you can laugh about it a little bit now.”
Riley will have a new quarterback at the helm when he faces Kansas — Jalen Hurts.
Nearly the opposite of Mayfield’s brash personality, Hurts likely won’t be grabbing his crotch on Saturday.
“He's a steady guy,” Riley said. “Yeah, I don't have to worry about him saying something crazy in the media or this or that. That's fair. He's pretty even-keeled.”
Either way, anytime the Sooners are in Lawrence, Mayfield’s moment will never be forgotten.
Riley and Oklahoma will face the Jayhawks at 11 a.m. Saturday on ABC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.