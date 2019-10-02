You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Lincoln Riley says he can laugh about Baker Mayfield's infamous crotch grab two years later

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Baker crotch grab

Former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield grabbed his crotch on the sideline during the game against Kansas in 2017.

 Screenshot via YouTube

Lincoln Riley can laugh about it now.

The Oklahoma head coach will be back in Lawrence on Saturday, and the last time he was there, he’ll probably never forget it. Then-OU quarterback Baker Mayfield had maybe his most infamous moment in a Sooner uniform when he grabbed his crotch and yelled obscenities at the Kansas bench.

On Wednesday coach Riley was asked if he can laugh about the “incident” now two years later.

"Looking back on it, yeah, I mean, some of us that were around it can probably laugh about it a little bit now,” Riley said. “It obviously wasn't real funny at the time. But it's one of those things you get past, and I think, fair to say, you can laugh about it a little bit now.”

Riley will have a new quarterback at the helm when he faces Kansas — Jalen Hurts.

Nearly the opposite of Mayfield’s brash personality, Hurts likely won’t be grabbing his crotch on Saturday.

“He's a steady guy,” Riley said. “Yeah, I don't have to worry about him saying something crazy in the media or this or that. That's fair. He's pretty even-keeled.”

Either way, anytime the Sooners are in Lawrence, Mayfield’s moment will never be forgotten.

Riley and Oklahoma will face the Jayhawks at 11 a.m. Saturday on ABC.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

I joined The Daily in the fall of 2016 as a sophomore. I've covered the soccer team, both men's and women's basketball, as well as the football team for the past two years. I have been the sports editor since spring 2018.

Load comments