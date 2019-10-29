You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Lincoln Riley says Grant Calcaterra, Delarrin Turner-Yell are questionable for upcoming weeks

Delarrin Turner-Yell

Sophomore safety Delarrin Turner-Yell celebrates during the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl Oct. 12.

 Jackson Stewart/Crimson Quarterly

Junior tight end Grant Calcaterra and sophomore safety Delarrin Turner-Yell are still being evaluated going into the bye week, head coach Lincoln Riley said Tuesday. Riley said Calcaterra will be "reevaluated" and Turner-Yell is "doing well."

Calcaterra didn't suit up for the Sooners' 34-27 over Texas, and hasn't seen the field since due to injury. Turner-Yell left the Sooners' 48-41 loss to Kansas State in the third quarter on Saturday, and didn't return.

Calcaterra has caught five passes for 79 yards this season. Turner-Yell has 32 tackles and one pass breakup on the year thus far.

Oklahoma are in the midst of a bye week, and kicks off against Iowa State at 7 p.m. CT on Nov. 9 in Norman.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

