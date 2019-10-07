You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Lincoln Riley says Erik Swenson, Adrian Ealy 'highly questionable' for Texas game

Swenson

Junior offensive lineman Erik Swenson pushes against his opponent during the game against Texas Tech Sept. 28.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said Monday at his weekly press conference that starting offensive tackles Erik Swenson and Adrian Ealy are "highly questionable" for the Sooners game against Texas Saturday.

Riley said neither injury is long-term, but also said, "They're dealing with more than a bump or a scratch."

Swenson started the first four games of the season at left tackle before sitting out the Kansas game. Ealy started the first three games before sitting out both the Texas Tech and Kansas game. RJ Proctor started at left in Swenson's absence, and Tyrese Robinson at right in Ealy's absence.  

Oklahoma and Texas are set to kickoff at 11 a.m. CT Saturday in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas . 

