OU football: Lincoln Riley says Caleb Kelly, 3 others will miss time with lower body injuries

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said in a Saturday Zoom media conference linebacker Caleb Kelly, defensive lineman Marcus Hicks, defensive back Justin Harrington and wide receiver Cason Grant have all suffered lower body injuries and will miss significant time in 2020.
SoonerScoop reported on Aug. 3 that Kelly suffered a knee injury in practice, saying it was likely an ACL tear, and later reported Hicks suffered an achilles injury during practice on Aug. 5. Additionally, Riley said Harrington suffered his injury before returning to Norman for fall camp on July 1.
Kelly missed all but the last four games of the 2019 season after suffering a knee injury in practice. In his four appearances, Kelly tallied seven tackles. In his four seasons with the Sooners, Kelly has accumulated 160 total tackles and five total sacks.
Harrington and Grant were new members of OU's camp via its 2020 recruiting class, while Hicks redshirted his freshman season in 2019.
