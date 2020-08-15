You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Lincoln Riley says Caleb Kelly, 3 others will miss time with lower body injuries

Caleb Kelly

Senior linebacker Caleb Kelly at OU Pro Day on March 11.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said in a Saturday Zoom media conference linebacker Caleb Kelly, defensive lineman Marcus Hicks, defensive back Justin Harrington and wide receiver Cason Grant have all suffered lower body injuries and will miss significant time in 2020. 

SoonerScoop reported on Aug. 3 that Kelly suffered a knee injury in practice, saying it was likely an ACL tear, and later reported Hicks suffered an achilles injury during practice on Aug. 5. Additionally, Riley said Harrington suffered his injury before returning to Norman for fall camp on July 1.

Kelly missed all but the last four games of the 2019 season after suffering a knee injury in practice. In his four appearances, Kelly tallied seven tackles. In his four seasons with the Sooners, Kelly has accumulated 160 total tackles and five total sacks.

Harrington and Grant were new members of OU's camp via its 2020 recruiting class, while Hicks redshirted his freshman season in 2019.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He has also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

