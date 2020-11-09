You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Lincoln Riley says Brayden Willis is 'really close' in recovery from injury

Brayden Willis

Sophomore fullback Brayden Willis during the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State Nov. 30.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said in Monday's conference call that junior H-back Brayden Willis is doing well in his recovery from injury. Willis has missed six games this season, only appearing in one game against Kansas State Sept. 26.

"Brayden's doing well," Riley said. "He's really, really close. We'll see how he continues to respond to treatment over the next several days. He's really close."

Willis tweeted on Saturday after OU's 62-9 win over Kansas hinting at a return, saying "See y'all at Bedlam."

In his sophomore year with the Sooners in 2019, Willis hauled in three touchdowns and 168 receiving yards.

