OU football: Lincoln Riley says Brayden Willis is 'really close' in recovery from injury

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said in Monday's conference call that junior H-back Brayden Willis is doing well in his recovery from injury. Willis has missed six games this season, only appearing in one game against Kansas State Sept. 26.
"Brayden's doing well," Riley said. "He's really, really close. We'll see how he continues to respond to treatment over the next several days. He's really close."
Willis tweeted on Saturday after OU's 62-9 win over Kansas hinting at a return, saying "See y'all at Bedlam."
See y’all bedlam ... https://t.co/0aWvboZQlx— Brayden Willis (@Bwillis_11) November 8, 2020
In his sophomore year with the Sooners in 2019, Willis hauled in three touchdowns and 168 receiving yards.
