OU football: Lincoln Riley says All-Big 12 First Team snubs are motivating factor in Big 12 Championship

In a season that's shown a culture change in Oklahoma's defense, Ronnie Perkins, Perrion Winfery and Isaiah Thomas were named as All-Big 12 Second Team members Thursday, with other prominent Sooner defensive players either being named as an honorable mention or were not included at all.
Only three Sooners were named to the conference's first team list. Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said the snubs are definitely a motivator in Saturday's Big 12 Championship game.
Lincoln Riley was asked on the Sooner Radio Network pregame show if the All-Big 12 snubs are a motivating factor for today: “Yeah...yeah. Looking at those teams it’s amazing we were able to win a game.” Oh boy.— Tyler McComas (@Tyler_McComas) December 19, 2020
“Yeah," Riley said. "Looking at those teams, it’s amazing we were able to win a game.”
Center Creed Humphrey, kicker Gabe Brkic and H-back Jeremiah Hall were the Sooners named to the first team, while Iowa State tallied nine players to the squad, including quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Breece Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.