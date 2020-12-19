You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Lincoln Riley says All-Big 12 First Team snubs are motivating factor in Big 12 Championship

Lincoln Riley celebrates

OU head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates after securing a victory during the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 21.

 Trey Young/The Daily

In a season that's shown a culture change in Oklahoma's defense, Ronnie Perkins, Perrion Winfery and Isaiah Thomas were named as All-Big 12 Second Team members Thursday, with other prominent Sooner defensive players either being named as an honorable mention or were not included at all.

Only three Sooners were named to the conference's first team list. Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said the snubs are definitely a motivator in Saturday's Big 12 Championship game. 

“Yeah," Riley said. "Looking at those teams, it’s amazing we were able to win a game.”

Center Creed Humphrey, kicker Gabe Brkic and H-back Jeremiah Hall were the Sooners named to the first team, while Iowa State tallied nine players to the squad, including quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Breece Hall. 

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

