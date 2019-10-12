OU football: Lincoln Riley's playcalling, Jalen Hurts' play aggressive with defense holding steady

DALLAS — Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley set the tone early.
On fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line on the first drive of the Red River Rivalry, senior quarterback Jalen Hurts found junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb open for a 1-yard touchdown pass. If he was going to start this game — the game — Riley was going to do it aggressively.
Hurts finished with 235 passing yards, 131 rushing, four total touchdowns, a fumble and an interception in No. 6 Oklahoma's 34-27 win over No. 11 Texas Saturday. He found Lamb for all three of his touchdowns in the air and threw the ball 28 times, the most he's thrown all year. The second-most on the season was in OU's win over Houston, with 27.
It was a different feeling. In 2018, turnovers were costly because it put one of the worst defenses statistically back on the field. Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger — then a sophomore — practically walked into the end zone that year, with over 300 yards of total offense. But not this year.
The Sooner defense obliterated Texas' offensive line. The Oklahoma front tallied nine sacks for a loss of 53 yards, holding the Longhorns to just 100 rushing yards. And although Ehlinger had two rushing touchdowns — all happening in the second half — he finished with negative 9 rushing yards on the game.
"You gotta know your team as a whole," Riley said, "and I think it’s a combination of my confidence in our offense that we’re going to score and a combination of if we don’t... I felt great about our defense there, too."
In other words, Riley wasn't afraid to put the ball back in the hands of the Longhorns.
The result was letting the ball fly. It cost points, and it didn't look pretty. Highlights from Lamb's 171-yard, three-touchdown performance were electric, but Hurts turning the ball over twice when about to score completely changed the dynamic of the game. What resulted in a win by one touchdown should've been more.
In the second quarter, with the Sooners up 7-0, Hurts scrambled and threw an unnecessary pass on Texas' 8-yard line, resulting in a Texas interception caught right at the goal line. The play came after a drive where Hurts fumbled the ball at Texas' 7-yard line. More play calls kept those same plays coming.
But the defense kept that 7-0 for Oklahoma. Each time there was a Sooner turnover in the first half, Texas responded with a punt. The Oklahoma defense forced the Longhorns to punt for their first four offensive possessions. The Sooner defense had Hurts and the offense's back, and showed it wasn't the end of the world to lose possession without points.
It revealed Riley's balance between his offense and his defense.
"I didn't put the team in the greatest, best situations," Hurts said. "We had each other's back. ... I definitely think this team showed some perseverance and some mental toughness."
