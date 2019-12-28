You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Lincoln Riley's photographic memory featured on ESPN segment ahead of Peach Bowl

Lincoln Riley

OU coach Lincoln Riley after winning the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor on Dec. 7.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

ATLANTA — When it comes to football, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley's memory is photographic, until he's asked what his garage door code is.

In an ESPN segment ahead of the No. 4 Sooners' Peach Bowl matchup against the No. 1 Tigers, Gene Wojciechowski took a look into Riley's ability to remember every Oklahoma snap he's seen as head coach, displaying how former Sooner Teddy Lehman quizzes him every Tuesday during football season.

To see what else Riley can remember, Wojciechowski brought in Caitlin, Riley's wife. 

Kickoff for Oklahoma vs. LSU is at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

