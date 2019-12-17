OU football: Lincoln Riley's passion for recruiting stays constant throughout career — 'Right now, he loves what he’s doing'

East Carolina offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Donnie Kirkpatrick still remembers having to leave the room.
Before national signing day in 2012, the then-inside receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at ECU, Kirkpatrick made a living-room visit to a three-star running back recruit in Charlotte, North Carolina, along with then-offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley. Kirkpatrick has had a lot of recruiting success at ECU, but in an interview in July with The Daily, he insists with a laugh, “I remember the ones that we didn’t win more than the ones we did win.”
Which is why, seven years later, Kirkpatrick still remembers the recruit -- whom he wouldn’t name -- and his mother, who Kirkpatrick recalls wanted nothing to do with her son playing for the Pirates.
“She thought he should go to the SEC or at least the ACC, and she just about disrupted the entire visit,” Kirkpatrick said. “She just wouldn’t listen to it. It got frustrating.”
Eventually, as it seemed the visit wasn’t going anywhere, Kirkpatrick and then-running backs coach Kirk Doll left the room. But Riley stayed behind and listened to everything the mother had to say.
She had her concerns, and rightfully so. With an air raid offense, the concern of her son getting enough meaningful touches of the football loomed, with how Riley’s success at Texas Tech with throwing the ball turned out. Another concern was academics. The recruit wanted a degree in architectural design, and thought there were better options out there for him.
Riley came prepared. He presented her with statistics from past running backs at Texas Tech — where Riley was an offensive assistant for seven years — who not only found success in rushing yards, but receiving yards too, saying running backs have more NFL Draft success with developed receiving skills.
As for the concern of academics, Riley gave her a list of contacts for professors at ECU, mentors in the major and graduates with an architectural degree. Riley did everything to not deliver empty promises, and wanted her to know he had a plan for her son.
“When you talk about things, you’re not just flying on the seat of your pants and recruiting somebody because somebody else is recruiting them,” Doll said. “You’re recruiting him because you know, truly, he can help your program and he can benefit from being in your program.”
Kirkpatrick has a lot of fond memories while coaching alongside Riley. They had a lot of success with Riley’s version of the air raid offense, and had their fair share of recruiting success as well, having garnered signatures from the likes of now-Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy and now-Oakland Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones. Both are in the top 13 of the NCAA’s all-time receiving yards list.
On Wednesday, Dec. 18, now seven years later, Riley is bringing in a 2020 class ranked No. 11 on Rivals.com, which includes 12 four-star recruits. In his three seasons at the helm of the Sooners, Riley has landed recruiting classes that have ranked No. 8 (2018) and No. 5 (2019).
But the story of Riley giving everything he had to try and get the three-star running back in 2012 still stays with Kirkpatrick years later. Riley’s efforts may not have worked on the mother, but it certainly made an impact on the recruit.
“The kid came and walked us to the car, and the kid broke into tears,” Kirkpatrick said, “and said, ‘I really want to come play for you guys at East Carolina, but my mom’s not gonna let me do it. I gotta listen to my mom.’
“We didn’t get the kid. He went to a different school.”
Riley’s recruiting approach that day is the same manner he currently uses at Oklahoma, and it led to him assisting Reggie Grimes and his plan for his son, Reggie Grimes II.
Before Reggie — a four-star defensive end from Antioch, Tennessee, ranked the No. 73 recruit on Rivals.com and No. 4 at his position — made a commitment, Reggie’s dad wanted to make sure the school he chose saw him as more than a football player.
Reggie wants to get a degree in mechanical engineering, and Reggie’s dad made sure to let the programs pursuing his son knew that. Which is why, a few weeks after Reggie made his official visit to Norman for OU’s match against West Virginia on Oct. 18, Grimes emailed Riley and asked the third-year head coach for a plan outlining Reggie’s academic career to ensure he gets a degree from Oklahoma.
The next day, Reggie’s dad received an email from an OU professor with details on the mechanical engineering track, along with contacts to talk to those involved in the field.
“(Riley) said it was certainly a track that it could be done in conjunction with football, that he doesn’t have to choose engineering over football in this case,” Reggie’s dad said. “It means everything. That goes a long way in us feeling comfortable with him attending school some 700 miles away. Obviously he just can’t come and go home as regularly. We won’t be able to put our hands on him or lay eyes on him as regularly as we have all his life.
“So, for (Riley) to be able to get back to us and show us that he supports that, it goes a long way in us feeling comfortable about the decision.”
Reggie made his verbal commitment to the Sooners shortly after, on Nov. 28. He’s the 19th verbal commit for the OU’s class of 2020, and is one of 12 four stars in the class. The defensive end garnered 19 other offers besides Oklahoma — a list of schools that includes Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and local Tennessee. His first time meeting Riley was on his official visit, and the family stayed in close contact with the program since.
This season, with the Sooners’ last regular season game running a week later than past seasons, Riley has been crunching two weeks of home visits into one. On Wednesday, Dec. 10, just a few days after the Sooners won their fifth-straight Big 12 Championship and clinched their fourth College Football Playoff berth in five years, seeing Reggie was just one of many destinations for Riley and his staff.
Riley and defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux ate dinner at Reggie’s uncle’s house, alongside his closest family and friends.
“Probably the biggest thing that stood out was the culture, kind of the laid back atmosphere. While everything was obviously serious business, it was probably a little bit more of a family feel,” Reggie’s dad said. “Obviously, it does hold weight that he took time out of his busy schedule and preparing for a championship, he was in a bit of a pretty busy stretch.
“It's really just more of just getting to the family, him getting to know the family, us getting to know him better, because we’re going to be tied to this thing for the next four, five years.”
When Riley entered the house, his tactics were the same as they were back when he coached at ECU. Along with getting to know the family, he and Thibodeaux wanted to know what Reggie’s needs were.
“I think they wanted to learn more about us,” Reggie’s dad said. “We wanted to learn more about them. It was just kind of informal. It wasn’t anything formal set up. We ate a little dinner and we were able to talk.”
When Riley enters a household, he’s bringing with him an aura of five conference championships, a 36-5 coaching record and two Heisman Trophy winners produced under his guidance. In less than two weeks, he’ll be competing in the College Football Playoff in the Peach Bowl, but to those who have coached with him and have been recruited by him, he’s there for one reason: to connect with the family of recruit he thinks can help the program.
It’s led to Riley being considered one of most dominant recruiters in the nation.
“When he enters a room it’s not like he’s better than them,” said Doll, who is now a senior defensive analyst at East Carolina. “He’s at their level and he’s very easy to communicate with and he does a great job in terms of knowing the importance of each person’s needs, whether it be academics or how to develop them into a better person or a better player or what not.”
With rumors continuing to grow about Riley potentially jumping to the NFL, the common consensus is what’s holding him back is his love for recruiting and developing young athletes. From his multiple home visits with Riley, Doll wouldn’t be surprised if Riley stays at the college level a while longer, even though the NFL rumors are there.
“Right now, he loves what he’s doing,” Doll said. “They’ve had so much success at Oklahoma in recruiting — which you should at Oklahoma. He pretty much has elevated it to another level, pretty much.”
And from the looks of what’s to come Wednesday, Riley has shown no signs of slowing down.
