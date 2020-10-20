OU football: Lincoln Riley praises Austin Stogner, Drake Stoops in Zoom conference ahead of Sooners at TCU

After a quadruple-overtime victory in the Red River Showdown Oct. 10, the Sooners needed a break.
“The bye week came at a good time,” head coach Lincoln Riley said in a Zoom press conference on Tuesday. “I thought the players handled it very well.”
Now recharged, Oklahoma (2-2, 1-2 Big 12) sets its sights on a trip to Amon G. Carter Stadium to take on TCU (1-2 Big 12). Aiming to avoid their first 1-3 conference start since 1997, here’s what Riley had to say ahead of the matchup:
On COVID-19 prevention measurements for staff
Nick Saban, Les Miles, Dan Mullen and Jeff Brohm are among college football head coaches who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the season began. That in mind, Riley said Oklahoma has “contingency plans” in place if he or other staff members test positive for the virus prior to a game, but the team’s current prevention measurements remain the same.
“Wear a mask,” Riley said. “We wear a mask everywhere. We wear masks in staff meetings, in our office. I mean, we wear a mask everywhere. I really want to commend our families, all the families of staff because I think that's where a lot of it comes down to. I think we can control pretty well what we're doing within this building, but our families (have) had to make sacrifices as well. Whether it’s children wearing masks at school or family following the same protocols that we are. I really give a lot of credit to our families there because our coaches so far, knock on wood, being able to stay unscathed from (COVID-19) has been in large part due to how committed our families have been to this.
“And then I think we don't do anything (off-the-field). Which is not a whole lot different than a (normal) season, but I mean, I’m either here or I'm at my house. There's no in between, there's no anything else and that's the sacrifice we make. (We’re) happy to make it and glad that, hopefully, we can continue it. Obviously, you just never know what to do with (COVID-19). We’re just thankful we've been able to do pretty well with it so far. And again, very thankful for the commitment that all the staff’s families have made to helping us stay COVID free.”
On Spencer Rattler’s growth
After having back-to-back games end with game-losing interceptions, redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler threw for 209 yards, three touchdowns and one pick in the Sooners’ 53-45 win over Texas.
With Oklahoma still in the hunt for its sixth-straight Big 12 conference title, Riley believes Rattler will continue to improve as the season progresses.
“I’m excited for Rattler’s (future),” Riley said. “He’s been put in such a unique situation and I think he's handling a large part of it well. The things that he hasn't done well, he's always been very eager and willing to improve. (That) shows me no signs that any of this is beyond him, as far as doing the things that we need him to do better. I’m excited about it, it took a lot of guts to do what (he did) in his first OU-Texas game.
“And I think that showed a lot of his evolution and progress right there. Watch the overtime periods, that to me is the answer. Obviously, he's got to hang on to the ball for us. And that's a fine line, because when you're also a team's primary playmaker, you've also got to make plays, too. And you can't make plays (while) playing scared. But there are certainly controllable (mistakes) that he needs to improve on (and) I feel very confident that he will.”
On Austin Stogner, Drake Stoops improving passing attack
With plenty of new faces surrounding OU’s offense, two familiar ones have boosted the Sooners’ play significantly. Sophomore H-back Austin Stogner and redshirt sophomore receiver Drake Stoops have both built connections with Rattler, leaving Riley optimistic about what’s to come for the Oklahoma offense.
Stogner has hauled in 230 receiving yards on the year, which nearly quadruples the amount of receiving yards he had in 2019.
“It's not a surprise that (Stogner’s) having a big impact,” Riley said. “Not certainly to the people within the program. We've seen how the guy’s worked and how he's improved since the first year and he's always (been) very eager. ... We identified things that he had to take some steps on to become a potential every-down type player and I give the kid credit, he's taken those things and he's run with them. He's really, really improved himself. (Stogner’s) worked on the weaknesses in his game. And the guy makes a lot of plays. I think our quarterbacks have a tremendous amount of confidence in him.”
After not recording a single touchdown in either of his first two years with the team, Stoops’ has two on the season for the Sooners. His most recent one came as the eventual game-winner against the Longhorns.
“We identified (Stoops’ ability to make tough catches) at one of our summer camps,” Riley said. “And it was a camp where we had some pretty good DBs (and) you saw creative route running, ability to separate and a toughness and a competitiveness to make those types of plays. He’s very reliable (and) another guy that our quarterbacks have a lot of trust in that he's going to where he’s supposed to be.
“You can see we went to him in some pretty crucial times. … It's been fun to see. He's really busting his tail here, he’s had to work and learn everything he's got. He's really taking this opportunity right now and just been totally prepared for it.”
