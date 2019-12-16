OU football: Lincoln Riley not slowing down on quarterback recruiting despite transfer portal success

Among the four Heisman Trophy finalists in New York on Saturday hoping to win college football’s most prestigious award, three were quarterbacks and each share uniquely different stories.
LSU’s Joe Burrow, Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts and Ohio State’s Justin Fields weren’t all the same level of recruit — Burrow was a three-star, Hurts was a four-star and Fields was a five-star, per Rivals.com — they all have different playing styles and personalities, but they share one critical common denominator: All three are transfers.
Burrow, who ended up winning the Heisman, left Ohio State for LSU in May 2018, Fields bolted from Georgia to Ohio State in January and Hurts transferred from Alabama to Oklahoma weeks later.
“My journey, I wouldn’t have traded it for anything in the world,” said Burrow, who received a record 90.7 percent of the first place votes for the Heisman. “I think the story of this Heisman Trophy with me, Justin, Jalen and Chase, we have transfers and all different stories. That’s three great players and both of those guys have pushed through adversity.”
Although a Sooner didn’t walk away with any hardware this year, no school has benefited from the recent increase in transfers quite like Oklahoma.
Since Lincoln Riley arrived to Norman in 2015, his high-powered offenses have all been led by transfer quarterbacks — Baker Mayfield from 2015-2017, Kyler Murray in 2018 and Hurts in 2019. Mayfield and Murray won the Heisman in 2017 and 2018, respectively, and Hurts finished second on the ballot this year.
Elite quarterbacks moving from one program to another all across the country can present a unique challenge in recruiting for coaches. Now, top high school prospects are not just competing with each other for starting jobs, they’re competing with established college quarterbacks.
With only four years of college eligibility available to athletes, the prospect of getting immediate playing time could be promising, but making that promise becomes harder for Riley to make when he can land a polished and established Heisman-caliber player out of the transfer portal.
Oklahoma freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler, who was Rivals’ top-ranked quarterback in the 2019 class, signed with the Sooners on Dec. 19, 2018, and with Murray leaving for the NFL, he was likely going to have a strong chance for the starting job in 2019. But when Hurts transferred just weeks later, Rattler’s chances at starting plummeted, as Hurts had gone 26-2 as a starter and led the Crimson Tide to consecutive national title appearances.
But the high school recruits are in an unfortunate spot, as many of them sign in December during the early signing period, but most college players don’t enter the transfer portal until after the season ends in January.
“Guys are definitely more aware of all of the transfers but the interesting thing is that I don't know what they can do about it because the transfer market is dated beyond signing day,” said Josh McCuistion, co-publisher of Rivals’ Oklahoma site SoonerScoop.com. “So they kind of have to live in the world of this is what I know, these are the facts I can go on, rather than I wonder what the backup quarterback in Oklahoma is going to do next year.”
It’s no secret as to why top-high school prospects are aware of the growing transfer market, particularly at Oklahoma. The Sooners made the playoffs and lost in the semifinals twice in Mayfield’s three years as a starter, had the same fate in Murray’s lone year and are in the playoff again with Hurts under center, proving that dipping into the transfer portal can bring both individual and team success
"Obviously, the transfers for quarterbacks have been good to us,” Riley said. “That goes without saying, and I totally believe you have to have very good quarterback play to get into the playoffs and to eventually win it all.”
Oklahoma has appeared to have a vice grip on the transfer market with the success of Mayfield, Murray and Hurts, but now it’s clear other teams are reaping the benefits of the transfer portal. Most notably the Sooners next opponent, Burrow and No. 1 LSU, as the two will clash in the national semifinals in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28 in Atlanta.
Having the nation’s best player line up under center will naturally benefit a team, but Burrow’s transfer proved particularly crucial for LSU. Burrow has been the centerpiece of shifting the Tigers identity from a defensive powerhouse to an offensive juggernaut, showing that getting a transfer doesn’t have to just be adding more talent, but it can be a drastic shift for a team.
“Joe's one of the most important recruits we've had at LSU,” Tiger head coach Ed Orgeron said. “With the spread offense, we couldn't have had success without him. I do believe you have to have a great quarterback, obviously. Most of the teams we're playing right now have great quarterbacks."
The NCAA’s more relaxed transfer rules don’t just apply to quarterbacks, though. So why does the position seem to be more prone to the transfer portal? Most of it has to do with the nature of the position.
Along with Rattler, Oklahoma signed three five-star wide receivers in the 2019 class in Theo Wease Jr., Jadon Haselwood and Trejan Bridges. The trio of receivers has found themselves playing behind more experienced players like CeeDee Lamb and Charleston Rambo, and Rattler has obviously been behind Hurts.
But Wease Jr., Haselwood and Bridges have all had more opportunities than Rattler — each have caught at least one touchdown — as the Sooners almost always have multiple receivers on the field. But Rattler has only appeared in two games total because only one quarterback is on the field at a time.
“Every year we get these transfer conversations and I don't think there's anyone immune to these conversations at the quarterback position,” said Joey Roberts, Elite 11 Director of Scouting, one of the top quarterback competitions for high schoolers. “The coaches can integrate you and you can get reps at other positions, but for quarterback, there’s only one guy handling the ball … and so every kid goes into the recruiting process as a high schooler looking at the depth chart looking at how things are mapped out. And then you take the coach's word and you commit. And it doesn't always go as planned.”
And it’s understandable why quarterbacks who enter their name in the transfer portal consider a move to Norman, as Riley’s success speaks for itself. But just because there’s now a threat of a transfer coming in, that doesn’t mean Riley’s ability to recruit in the high school ranks is diminishing.
“They're not even a 1 percent, they’re 00.1 percent type of program where everything around the quarterback is so, so good,” Roberts said. “The play calling is so good, the development is so good and it allows the quarterback to play free … So I don’t think there’s any OU thing where a recruit will be more or less likely to commit to them because of transfers.”
The Sooners’ 2020 class is tied for 11th nationally on Rivals with signing day approaching, which would be the first time Oklahoma ranked outside the top-10 with Riley as the head coach, and a lot of that has to do with the quarterback.
One can look at the lack of a blue chip quarterback to be a key player in the Sooners’ apparent dip in 2020. Typically, a four or five-star quarterback is the centerpiece of an elite class, just as Rattler was for Oklahoama’s fifth-ranked 2019 class.
But with three consecutive Heisman finalists and two consecutive No. 1 NFL Draft picks, Riley has the ability to walk into the living room of just about any recruit in the country and they will likely consider coming to Norman.
This can be seen with three-star recruit Chandler Morris, who recently decommitted from Arkansas after his father Chad was fired as the Razorback’s head coach. Morris remains uncommitted, and announced Monday he will not sign to a college until February, and the general consensus is that Riley has a good chance of landing him as the 2020 cycle comes to a close.
In a perfect world for Riley, Rattler can lead the Sooners for the next two seasons before heading to the NFL, and pave the way for Brock Vandagriff, the top 2021 quarterback prospect who commited to Oklahoma in June.
So, if all goes right for Riley, Oklahoma may not have to dip into the transfer market in the coming years.
“The appeal of working with Lincoln Riley is just at a fever pitch right now,” McCuistion said. “There's no position in the country that I think any school has a better chance of walking into any room right now and getting a commit than Oklahoma with quarterbacks. And that’s because what they've done over the last three years is just unparalleled.”
