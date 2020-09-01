You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Lincoln Riley names Spencer Rattler as Sooners' starting quarterback

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Spencer Rattler

Freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler during the game against Kansas in Lawrence Oct. 5.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Head coach Lincoln Riley named redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler as the Sooners' starting quarterback for the 2020 season in a Zoom conference with media Tuesday afternoon.

The former five-star recruit spent his freshman year at third-string quarterback behind Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts and Tanner Mordecai, now a redshirt sophomore. Rattler made three appearances in the 2019 season, tallying 81 passing yards and a touchdown.

Rattler's last appearance was in OU's 2019 Peach Bowl loss to LSU, when Hurts exited the game in the fourth quarter. 

Rattler and the Sooners open up the 2020 season Sept. 12 with a home game against Missouri State.

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments