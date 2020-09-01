OU football: Lincoln Riley names Spencer Rattler as Sooners' starting quarterback

Head coach Lincoln Riley named redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler as the Sooners' starting quarterback for the 2020 season in a Zoom conference with media Tuesday afternoon.
The former five-star recruit spent his freshman year at third-string quarterback behind Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts and Tanner Mordecai, now a redshirt sophomore. Rattler made three appearances in the 2019 season, tallying 81 passing yards and a touchdown.
Rattler's last appearance was in OU's 2019 Peach Bowl loss to LSU, when Hurts exited the game in the fourth quarter.
Rattler and the Sooners open up the 2020 season Sept. 12 with a home game against Missouri State.
