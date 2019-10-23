You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Lincoln Riley named to Paul 'Bear' Bryant Coach of the Year Watch List

  • Updated
Lincoln Riley

OU coach Lincoln Riley watches warmups before the game against West Virginia Oct. 19.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley was named to the Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year Watch List on Wednesday. The award is given to coaches for their contributions on and off the field.

Twenty-two coaches are on the list, which will be narrowed down to a group of finalists in December.

Riley is one of three Big 12 coaches listed, the other two being No. 23 Iowa State's Matt Campbell and No. 14 Baylor's Matt Rhule.

Riley and the Sooners will head to Manhattan, Kansas, for an 11 a.m. CT match against Kansas State on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

