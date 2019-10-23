OU football: Lincoln Riley named to Paul 'Bear' Bryant Coach of the Year Watch List

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley was named to the Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year Watch List on Wednesday. The award is given to coaches for their contributions on and off the field.
👀 Riley on Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Watch List.#BryantAwards #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/NbAQOeG6m2— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 23, 2019
Twenty-two coaches are on the list, which will be narrowed down to a group of finalists in December.
Riley is one of three Big 12 coaches listed, the other two being No. 23 Iowa State's Matt Campbell and No. 14 Baylor's Matt Rhule.
Riley and the Sooners will head to Manhattan, Kansas, for an 11 a.m. CT match against Kansas State on Saturday, Oct. 26.
