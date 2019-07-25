You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Lincoln Riley named to Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lincoln Riley (copy)

Lincoln Riley talks to the Sooners after the spring game April 12.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Sooners’ head coach Lincoln Riley joins 22 other coaches from around the nation on the Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List, The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl announced Thursday. The trophy is one of the most coveted coaching awards in college football.

Riley is set to enter his third season as Oklahoma's head coach fresh off back-to-back Big 12 titles and a pair of College Football Playoff appearances. At 24-4 in those two seasons, Riley holds the Oklahoma record for wins in his first two seasons as head coach, surmounting Barry Switzer’s 21 wins over the 1973-74 seasons.

The trophy honors scholarship, leadership and integrity, according to the watch list announcement. The trio of Riley, Iowa State’s Matt Campbell and Texas’ Tom Herman represents the Big 12 conference on the list. TCU's Gary Patterson is the last Big 12 coach to win the award (2009) and Bob Stoops is the last OU coach to win (2003).

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments