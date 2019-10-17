You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Lincoln Riley named to Dodd Trophy midseason watchlist

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lincoln Riley

OU head coach Lincoln Riley during the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl Oct. 12.

 Jackson Stewart/Crimson Quarterly

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley was named to The Dodd Trophy midseason watchlist.

Riley was put on the watchlist along with 21 other coaches to the list. Baylor's Matt Rhule and Texas' Tom Herman are the only other Big 12 coaches named to the midseason list. Riley was also listed on the preseason watch list.

The third-year head coach has led the No. 6 Sooners to a 6-0 record, with three of those wins against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma will play West Virginia at 11 a.m. CT Saturday in Norman.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments