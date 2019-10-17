OU football: Lincoln Riley named to Dodd Trophy midseason watchlist

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley was named to The Dodd Trophy midseason watchlist.
The 2019 #DoddTrophy Midseason Watch list is here!— The Dodd Trophy (@DoddTrophy) October 17, 2019
The list features 2️⃣2️⃣ of the nation's top college football coaches.
📰 https://t.co/NLaYyoMDLh pic.twitter.com/XC3RJzjL4p
Riley was put on the watchlist along with 21 other coaches to the list. Baylor's Matt Rhule and Texas' Tom Herman are the only other Big 12 coaches named to the midseason list. Riley was also listed on the preseason watch list.
The third-year head coach has led the No. 6 Sooners to a 6-0 record, with three of those wins against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma will play West Virginia at 11 a.m. CT Saturday in Norman.
