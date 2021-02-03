OU football: Lincoln Riley keeps door open on Brendan ‘Bookie’ Radley-Hiles’ return following transfer news

Junior defensive back Brendan ‘Bookie’ Radley-Hiles’ time at Oklahoma is over.
Or maybe it isn’t.
Reports that the former five-star prospect intends to transfer from OU surfaced Tuesday evening and were confirmed, but head coach Lincoln Riley doesn’t seem so sure. Questioned about the IMG Academy product’s departure during a Wednesday Zoom media conference, Riley left the door open for the veteran nickelback's return.
“The first thing I would say is, I certainly hope his career here is not over,” Riley said. “We’ll see how it plays out. He's had a great impact here. People here within these walls probably understand that a whole lot better than people outside.”
Radley-Hiles became one of the more polarizing players in OU history during three seasons in Norman. In 37 games and 32 starts he tallied 115 tackles, nine tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions and 14 passes defended. But more often than he was credited for his play, he was maligned by observers for his costly penalties.
Arriving in Norman in 2018, Radley-Hiles took plenty of heat as a freshman starter for the struggles of coordinator Mike Stoops’ defense before his firing. In the Sooners’ 2019 Peach Bowl loss to LSU, Radley-Hiles was ejected for targeting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire away from the play. Then he drew ire once again in 2020 when his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during the first quarter of Bedlam helped rival Oklahoma State to a touchdown.
Despite his mistakes, coaches and teammates regularly voiced their support of him. When reports surfaced Tuesday, teammates Creed Humphrey, Nik Bonitto, Brayden Willis and Brian Asamoah all backed him on Twitter. On Wednesday afternoon, Riley did the same verbally.
@Bookie_44 helped set a culture, raised the standard. Dudes gonna be missed around the program. Best of luck brotha go kill it! https://t.co/WtyEMCOJxD— Creed Humphrey (@creed_humphrey) February 3, 2021
Most misunderstood one of the best teammates you can have 💯 https://t.co/OxXSVOeAjA— . (@nikkkkbonitto) February 3, 2021
Most unappreciated player I’ve seen. Great leader, great teammate, and even better person. Sure gone miss that energy and mentality 44 bring but Yunno we locked in, all love my boy 💙@Bookie_44 https://t.co/ZWwJJ9gYmu— Brayden Willis (@Bwillis_11) February 3, 2021
A Great Teammate! Luv 44. Slime 4L 🐍 https://t.co/TVHf0BOPG1— Brian Asamoah II (@BrianAsamoah2) February 3, 2021
“Everybody's gotta realize when he came in here, obviously there was a lot of hype around him,” Riley said. “And he walked into a defensive situation that year that was very, very tough and a lot of that got put on him from the public, certainly not within these walls, but from from the public. And that's the nature of the beast. That’s the good and the bad. Think about that kid. That kid’s had so many great moments here, whether it be game saving interceptions he’s had (or) game winning plays for us he's had.”
Perhaps one of the more forgotten plays Radley-Hiles made at OU was his game-sealing interception against TCU in 2019. With a Big 12 Championship Game berth on the line, he picked off quarterback Max Duggan to seal a win and keep Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff hunt.
And even when he wasn’t making the play, Radley-Hiles still showcased his leadership and care for his peers. When Asamoah made a tackle to stop a threatening Florida on fourth-and-goal during OU’s 2020 Cotton Bowl victory, “Bookie” was the first to greet his teammate in celebration. Wednesday, Riley also lauded Radley-Hiles’ work beyond the field.
“He's been a huge part of just kind of our culture (and) helping younger players,” Riley said. “He's done a great job of being involved with recruits and hosting guys on campus. He's been a great student and a great ambassador for our program. And so if we can get the same amount of contributions out of all our players that we have (from) him, we're gonna really get much better hurry.”
Whether or not fans will continue chanting his nickname when Radley-Hiles is announced in the starting lineup next fall remains to be seen, as does his next destination if he departs. He was a heavy Nebraska lean out of high school before being recruited to Oklahoma by his IMG teammate T.J. Pledger. Yet, Pledger transferred to Utah on Jan. 11 to find more playing time.
Regardless of how Radley-Hiles’ situation shakes out, Riley maintained the same attitude he always has regarding the 5-foot-9 ball of positive energy. Whatever “Bookie” may do, Riley will be behind him entirely.
“He's been fantastic here,” Riley said. “If he does decide to leave, then I'll be his biggest fan, and I think he’ll have a lot of fans around here and a lot of people who will watch him. If he decides to stay, which is what I certainly hope happens, then we’re gonna have one great last run together.”
