OU football: Lincoln Riley, Jalen Hurts, Sooners ready to bring 'juice' to Big 12 play

PASADENA, California — No. 5 Oklahoma had a four-word phrase it used for motivation Saturday night against UCLA.
"Bring your own juice."
The Sooners (3-0) definitely brought the juice, beating down the Bruins (0-3) 48-14. It was by far the most complete game OU has put together this season, totaling for 611 yards and holding UCLA to 311 yards and 14 points.
The offense looked smooth, as senior quarterback Jalen Hurts continued his Heisman campaign with 439 total yards and four touchdowns. And the defense took another step in the right direction, forcing two more turnovers and coming up with a fourth down stop.
Through three games, Oklahoma looks primed to contend for another College Football Playoff appearance and possibly a shot at the national title.
"You can feel this team kinda start to feed off each other," Riley said. "I’m proud of that. I’m excited. But we have a lot of work to do in the bye week before we jump into Big 12 play."
The Big 12 will be Oklahoma's ultimate test. While the Sooners have dominated the conference, winning the last four Big 12 titles, there are several worthy opponents in their way, most notably No. 12 Texas.
OU's matchup at the Cotton Bowl set for Oct. 12 feels like one of the biggest in the last decade. The Longhorns proved to be a valiant opponent last season, taking down the Sooners 48-45 in their regular season meeting but falling 39-27 in the Big 12 Championship.
Texas is a real threat to derail Oklahoma's season. And so are teams like Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State and Oklahoma State.
In new defensive coordinator Alex Grinch's mind, the Sooners have entered the third quarter of their season.
"As we go through and breakdown our season to four quarters, with the first quarter being the preseason ... the second quarter being the non-conference slate, and so we look at it we are going into the third quarter of the season ... and the fourth quarter being the month of November," said Grinch, whose defense is holding opponents to 359.5 total yards a game. "Urgency. Urgency. Urgency. We’ve been saying this for a long time and together on how critical that piece is. We are making sure we take major strides this week."
Oklahoma has a lot going its way to make another run in the Big 12.
Its offense is averaging 676.3 yards per game, good enough for No. 1 in the country and 186 yards better than they were through three games a year ago. Its defense has forced five turnovers, two more than a year ago through three games, and is holding opponents to 60 fewer yards per game.
And Oklahoma has Jalen Hurts, a Heisman frontrunner who's been where no current Sooner has gone before: the national championship.
Hurts' experience at Alabama gives the Sooners something they haven't had in recent years. He brings a focused mentality with one goal in mind each week — improvement.
"I don't think we've yet to (play a complete football game). I don't think we did it tonight," Hurts said. "I think there's definitely room where we can improve. And you can know for dang sure, we're going to do that.
"We can be better."
After the game, standing in the Rose Bowl tunnel, Hurts spoke to an ESPN reporter about the Sooners' 3-0 start. He used an old quote out of Nick Saban's book.
And, considering Saban and Alabama's history, that might not be a bad thing.
"We don't want to listen to that rat poison," Hurts said. "We want to focus on what we need to focus on, improve on the things we need to improve on and try and build as a team."
Three down, nine to go.
Time to bring the juice, Sooners.
Jalen Hurts tells @AschoffESPN he isn’t listening to that “rat poison” talk of Oklahoma being 3-0. pic.twitter.com/hWhG0GY8Xl— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 15, 2019
